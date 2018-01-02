WVSBDC Now Offers Business Fundamentals Workshop Online

Potential and existing entrepreneurs now have a flexible new option to learn the fundamentals of starting a business. The business fundamentals workshop is now available online from the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC).

“The beauty of having this workshop available online is the fact that clients can pick their own time, place and pace to learn how to start a business,” said WVSBDC State Director Erika Bailey.

The participant will be able to start, stop and resume the workshop any time, and can access the workshop from any device with internet access, whether in the home, library or café.

The online workshop is designed specifically for people who are thinking of starting a business, or have had a business for one year or less. Each section contains several short-recorded presentations on the essentials for opening and operating a business. Key topics include why you need a business plan and how to write one, marketing, access to capital and more.

“The goal is for online or in-person workshop participants is to schedule a meeting with one of our 17 WV SBDC business coaches covering all parts of the Mountain State,” said Todd Crump, WV SBDC Business Coach. “After the participant completes the workshop, we will email them a copy of our how-to guide for going into small business.”

WVSBDC will continue its regular schedule of live real-time workshops led in person by business coaches. To register for the online or in-person workshop, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click on the Training Calendar.

The WVSBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The WV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.