WV Office of Energy Prepares for 2018-2022 State Energy Plan

The West Virginia Office of Energy recently hosted two public hearings to receive comments and recommendations on the state’s third five-year energy plan for 2018- 2022.

“The recent public hearings in Huntington and Morgantown provided constructive recommendations from industry leaders, community members and other academic scholars about increased energy efficiency and expanded energy production,” said Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher. “We are thankful for the partnership with the research teams from West Virginia University and Marshall University who work with us on the development of the state plan every five years.”

The West Virginia State Energy Plan, as directed by state code 5B-2F-2(d), is a plan that is formulated every five years to help guide the development of the Mountain State’s extensive energy resources. The energy plan includes research on increased energy efficiency and expanded energy production through traditional fossil energy forms and renewable energy.

Members of the public may continue to make comments or provide recommendations until Tuesday, October 31, 2017 by visiting the Office of Energy’s website at www.energywv.org/state-energy-plan.