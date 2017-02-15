Wholesale Distributor Giant to Open Facility in West Virginia, Create 70 Jobs

One of the largest wholesale distributors in the United States, H.T. Hackney Company, is opening a warehouse and distribution facility in the city of Milton. Cabell County facility will be the company’s first facility in West Virginia.

The warehouse and distribution center is expected to create an estimated 70 jobs. The company is accepting job applications Thursday, Feb. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith Street, Milton. The positions to be filled include Class A CDL drivers, office workers, building and equipment maintenance personnel, diesel mechanics, warehouse workers and sales staff.

“I’m proud H.T. Hackney chose our state for its warehouse and distribution center,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I know from my own experience in business that a company has to make smart decisions to last, and this company has been around since 1891. This announcement shows confidence in West Virginia, our work force and our future. I look forward to working with them to bring more jobs and opportunities to the people of West Virginia.”

H.T. Hackney stocks more than 30,000 different products and serves more than 20,000 retail locations in 22 states. The company’s warehouse and distribution center will be a 246,000 square-foot facility situated on 8 acres in Milton.

“The H.T. Hackney Company is excited to announce the purchase of a warehouse facility in Milton, West Virginia,” said H.T. Hackney CEO William “Bill” Sansom. “We are looking forward to moving into the Milton community, where we will be better positioned to serve and supply area retailers including Clark’s Pump N Shop, City Fuel & Ice, and Fruth Pharmacy. Brian Waugh, who is COO of one of our key customers, Par Mar Stores, is from the Milton area and has been very helpful and encouraging in our move to this location. Others who have been instrumental in assisting with our expansion into the area include Mayor Tom Canterbury and Sheriff Chuck Zirkle. I also want to thank Gov. Justice and others at the state level for their help and support. I appreciate the tremendous backing of the customers and leaders welcoming us into the community.”

“The successful effort to bring H.T. Hackney to West Virginia can be credited in part to the teamwork of the West Virginia Development Office, the Huntington Area Development Council and the City of Milton,” said H. Wood Thrasher, West Virginia Secretary of Commerce. “I look forward to seeing their future success and my team at the Department of Commerce stands ready to assist in any way.”

The site research by H.T. Hackney representatives included reviewing properties listed in the West Virginia Department of Commerce online database of Sites and Buildings. The company executives contacted the Development Office for more information and discussions.

For more information on West Virginia Department of Commerce services, visit http://WestVirginia.gov/.