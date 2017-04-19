West Virginia University Astrophysicist the Focus of New Documentary

Early last year, a team of scientists detected gravitational waves in the universe – something that Albert Einstein predicted a hundred years prior in his theory of relativity. Dr. Sean McWilliams, from West Virginia University (WVU), was part of that team and is featured in a new video released by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s (HEPC) Division of Science and Research.

In the two-minute video, McWilliams, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy in WVU’s Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, shares how the detection of gravitational waves heightens scientists’ understanding of the universe. The documentary-style video can be found on the Division’s homepage, www.wvresearch.org. It’s part of an ongoing series about scientists from around the state.

Dr. Jan Taylor, Director of HEPC’s Division of Science and Research said, “These videos bring science to life, and our hope is that each one will help people understand the impact of science and technology on modern life and why it’s important to our state.”

Videos from this series are available for free for local schools and education programs. For more information, contact the Division of Science and Research at 304-558-4128.

The Division of Science and Research directs the federal EPSCoR program in West Virginia, while also managing other state and federally funded academic research programs across the state. The program provides strategic leadership for infrastructure advancement and development of competitive research opportunities in STEM disciplines.