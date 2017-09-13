West Virginia State University Launches New Tuition Loyalty Program

West Virginia State University (WVSU) has launched a new loyalty program designed to freeze tuition rates of high school students who participate in the University’s early enrollment, or collaborative programs.

Beginning with the fall 2018 cohort, The WVSU Loyalty Program “My State, My Rate” will freeze tuition rates for students completing at least six credit hours in the University’s early enrollment, or collaborative programs during their junior or senior years in high school.

“I am keenly aware of the economic struggles faced by so many families across our state,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “This program was created to help families save money, better forecast the cost of college tuition and earn an affordable college degree at WVSU, West Virginia’s No. 2 Best Public University for academic quality, return on investment and diversity.”

The WVSU Loyalty Program is for current and future students who participate through their high school in the Yellow Jacket Connection (YJC) program.

A high school student enrolled in the YJC program that has taken and successfully completed a minimum of six college credit hours at WVSU during their junior and senior years can then freeze their tuition at the rate they first enter WVSU for four years, regardless of future tuition increases at the University. Students must enroll at WVSU as a first-time full-time freshman, and the student must take a minimum 15 credit hours each semester.

Through the YJC program, high school students are able to take college courses at their respective high schools at a cost of only $25 per credit hour. WVSU has partnered with more than a dozen schools throughout Boone, Jackson, Kanawha and Putnam counties to offer the program.

“Through our current partnerships with area high schools, our students and their families have had the opportunity to jumpstart their college career at a significant savings. Now, I want to extend those savings beyond high school and over the next four years of college to graduation,” Jenkins said.

This program becomes effective for recent high school graduate students that participated in the YJC program that enroll at WVSU as first-time, full-time freshmen in fall 2018.