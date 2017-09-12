West Virginia Small Business Coach Receives National Award

Marsa Myers, business coach with West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), received official recognition as West Virginia’s 2017 State Star during the America’s Small Business Development Center national conference Tuesday, September 5, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The award honors outstanding SBDC members throughout the country. To be nominated, State Stars must demonstrate exemplary performance, make a significant contribution to their SBDC programs and show a strong commitment to small business development in their respective state.

“Marsa has demonstrated outstanding dedication and capability,” said Erika Bailey, State Director of the WV SBDC. “She has teamed with fellow coaches and worked diligently with the small business community in our state.”

Myers also reaches out to partner with other development resources in the state.

“The partnership that we have with Marsa is the best you could ask for,” said Steve Parks, Executive Director of the Ritchie County Economic Development Authority. “We work hand in hand to promote and assist small business start-up and expansion, along with assisting entrepreneurs with their dreams and goals. Marsa truly is a star!”

Her clients have also noted her collaborative approach. “When I left the Navy, I knew I wanted my own business but wasn’t sure what sort or how to start,” said Sierra Cox of Wonder Valley Farm. “My research led me to Marsa who has been with me since day one.”

Myers joined the WV SBDC in 2015. Her office in Parkersburg serves Calhoun, Doddridge, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt and Wood counties.

Myers is part of the WV SBDC statewide network of business coaches. The coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications who provide confidential one-on-one consulting for small businesses interested in opening, improving or expanding in the Mountain State.