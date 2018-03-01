West Virginia Filmmakers Guild to Host Oscars Party with Girls on the Run

The West Virginia Filmmakers Guild (WVFG) with guest charity partner, Girls on the Run (GOTR) of North Central West Virginia, is hosting an Oscars Party this Sunday, March 4, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.

The event will include a red carpet, photo opportunities, live interviews with local community members and industry professionals, viewing of the Oscars ceremony on a large screen and raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple and include entry to the event, hors d’oeuvres and nonalcoholic beverages. A cash bar, not affiliated with the WVFG or GOTR, will be available.

The dress code is business casual to formal wear. Wearing black is optional to support the Time’s Up movement that’s been sweeping the industry and nation in recent months. The goals of the event include raising WVFG and industry awareness, in addition to highlighting the importance of women’s rights and raising awareness for a local charity that supports girls and women.

“In recent months, the guild board members have been focusing efforts to provide more outreach opportunities within the community,” says Ronda Suder, actress, writer and secretary for the WVFG. “For our Oscar party event, with all that’s been brought forth to support women’s rights and equality and the Time’s Up movement in the entertainment industry, the guild wanted to support and partner with a local charity that is making a difference for females in our communities. When Girls on the Run was brought to our attention as a guest charity option, our board agreed that they fit our criteria. With their goal to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident, we were thrilled when they said yes to our invitation.”

The WVFG will donate 30 percent of the evening’s ticket sales and a portion of raffle proceeds to GOTR.

For those wishing to spend the night, Lakeview Resort will provide a special room rate for the weekend. To reserve, call (304) 594-1111 and mention the WVFG Oscar’s party. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wvfg.org/oscars-party/.