West Virginia Aerospace Industry Shares Economic Impact on State and Future with Governor Justice

Governor Jim Justice, Secretary Woody Thrasher and State Senator Mike Romano met members of West Virginia’s aerospace industry today at Bombardier’s facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The discussion focused on the industry’s recent economic impacts and opportunities for growth in the state. Among those present were leaders from the West Virginia Aerospace Alliance, Bombardier, The North Central West Virginia Airport, the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, Aurora, and more.

“The positive partnerships and conversations that transpired today, work to propel West Virginia into economic prosperity and help diversify the state’s economy,” said Tom O’Neill, Executive Director of the West Virginia Aerospace Alliance. “West Virginia’s aerospace industry has the ability to help tug the state back to a place of fortune.”

Representatives of the industry appreciated in the opportunity to bring Governor Justice and those present up to speed on the positive momentum happening in the state’s aerospace industry. West Virginia’s aerospace industry provides over a billion dollars in economic impacts across the state and is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in West Virginia. The North Central West Virginia Airport’s economic impact study found the airport alone has a $1.05 billion-dollar impact. It also found the airport contributes $65 million dollars in state in federal taxes.

“By supporting industries with high likelihoods to expand, West Virginia will produce more industry jobs and thrust the state’s economy forward,” O’Neil explained. “Working alongside Governor Justice and his team for both growth and business retention statewide encourages the aerospace industry.”

In 2014, 2,231 people were directly employed with good paying jobs in West Virginia’s aerospace industry. Today, Harrison County alone employs more than 1,200 people directly in aerospace-related positions, and the industry continues to grow.

To help meet expanding workforce needs, the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center now offers three industry related degrees. It is anticipated the state will need more graduates to continuously provide qualified employees to the industry.