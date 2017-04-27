Twelve Highmark Health Employees Named Jefferson Awards Winners for Public Service

In a ceremony yesterday, the Highmark Health organization honored dedicated employees for their outstanding volunteer work by presenting them with Jefferson Awards for Public Service and a monetary contribution for the nonprofit organization of their choice.

Highmark Health is one of 27 U.S. organizations that serve as Jefferson Awards Champions, bringing to the workplace the highest honor for public service, established more than four decades ago by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and other public figures.

As a Jefferson Awards Champion, Highmark Health annually recognizes employees who reflect the awards’ value that each citizen is responsible for working to improve life in their communities through economic participation, public service, volunteerism and other efforts.

“Each year, when we honor employees through the Jefferson Awards, I am overwhelmed by their level of public service. This year, I am amazed — and inspired — once again,” said Dan Onorato, executive vice president, Highmark Health. “As Highmark Health works to build healthier communities, we applaud the efforts of dedicated employees like our new Jefferson Awards winners. They are everyday heroes, working diligently to better the lives of friends and neighbors within their communities.”

Cathy Battle, a respiratory therapist for Forbes Hospital, part of the Allegheny Health Network, was selected as Highmark Health’s overall winner and will represent the company at the National Jefferson Awards Conference in Washington, D.C. in June.

The Highmark Health employees honored at yesterday’s ceremony, listed with employer and hometown, are:

The Jefferson Awards Foundation is America’s gold seal of public service. Like their namesake, they believe engaging in social good inspires purpose – and drives lasting solutions for our communities and the nation. Their five programs accelerate and amplify public service. JAF delivers tools for collective engagement and empowers anyone to make an impact. They train and activate Americans to take action and to be leaders in schools, communities, workplaces and the world. The Jefferson Awards Foundation is the country’s most prestigious and longest standing public service award. With celebration, they say thank you. In sharing the stories of America’s best citizens, they empower them to do more and inspire all to take action. To learn more about the Jefferson Awards Foundation, visit: JeffersonAwards.org or engage with our community on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.