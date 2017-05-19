Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy Application Deadline Extended

The Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy application deadline has been extended. West Virginia high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in attending the three-day educational camp now have until May 30 to submit an application. This year’s Academy will take place July 11-13, 2017, on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W. Va.

The Academy, which is sponsored by the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV), provides students with an in-depth look at West Virginia’s energy industry and regional career opportunities, and helps them cultivate their leadership skills. Students participate in field trips and classroom activities, and are able to meet and network with industry professionals. Accepted students attend free of charge, as IOGAWV covers the costs of lodging, meals and tuition.

“We have extended the application deadline this year to ensure all interested students have the opportunity to apply,” said Dennis Xander, member of the Academy’s board of directors and president of Denex Petroleum. “This program is an excellent way for students to learn how much the energy sector impacts West Virginia, and we want all those interested to have ample time to send in an application.”

The application and instructions are available online at www.TomDunnAcademy.org. Applications can be submitted electronically or by mail. All students who attend will receive certificates of completion for their efforts.

“This is an invaluable experience that can lead to wonderful opportunities in the future,” Xander said. “We hope this application extension will be beneficial and encourage more students to apply for this year’s Academy.”

More information about the Academy is available at www.TomDunnAcademy.org.