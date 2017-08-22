Tamarack Hosts Glass-Signing Event for Blenko Glass Company

Tamarack, a nationwide tourist destination and the state’s premier art and craft facility, is hosting a special glass-signing event for the Blenko Glass Company. This event will take place at 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801. This is a two-day event that will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 and Sunday, August 27, 2017 and last from noon to 6 p.m. Blenko collectors can bring their own pieces to the event and Mr. Walter Blenko, CEO of the Blenko Glass Company will be available to sign. Customers may also purchase a hand-blown glass product during the event. One-of-a-kind water bottles made specifically for this special occasion will also be available for purchase for $58 during the two-day event.

Blenko Glass Company, originated in 1893 and has been family owned and operated ever since it the company was founded. The company has been located in Milton, WV since 1921 offering customer’s exquisite color, skilled craftsmen and imaginative designs. Blenko is world famous for their distinguished, high quality hand-blown glass. While many of its’ competitors have switched to using automation for creating glass, Blenko stands out as a company that remains true to their roots. Blenko Glass Company prides themselves in paying close attention to the forms and designs of their hand-crafted products.

Tamarack is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Located directly off of Exit 45 on 1-77/64 in Beckley, WV. Tamarack is a tourist destination that offers shopping, dining, conference center availability, events and more. For more information about Tamarack, call 304-256-6843 or visit tamarackwv.com. For updates on the Tamarack, please visit and follow Tamarack on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube.