State Higher Education System Announces Shelli Dronsfield as New Communications Director

Dr. Paul L. Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) today announced the appointment of Shelli Dronsfield as the Commission’s new director of communications. Her official duties began December 18, 2017.

As the chief communications officer and lead spokesperson for the Commission, Dronsfield will oversee media relations, internal communications and strategic messaging in support of the Commission’s efforts to increase access to, and graduation from, the State’s four-year colleges and universities.

“The State of West Virginia and the Commission in particular are fortunate to have Shelli return to the state and continue her talented advocacy on behalf of students,” said Hill. “After spending time at Duke and then Shepherd University, she brings a wealth of experience in higher education communications and administration that will benefit our system, students and institutions statewide.”

Previously the Chief of Staff at Shepherd University, Dronsfield’s experience in higher education also includes appointments at Duke University and Trinity (Washington) University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Hood College, and a Master of Arts in corporate and organizational communication from West Virginia University.

“I am thrilled by this opportunity to return to supporting higher education in West Virginia,” Dronsfield said. “There are many success stories – from current students, institutions’ faculty and staff, alumni, employers, and community members – attributable to the education and training West Virginians have received at our four-year colleges and universities. I look forward to telling those stories in order to increase opportunities for all in the State.”