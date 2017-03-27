Spilman Member Battle Elected to College of Workers’ Comp Lawyers

The law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC (Spilman) announced that Member H. Dill Battle III recently was inducted as a Fellow of the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers. The Eleventh Annual Induction Dinner of the College was held March 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers was established to honor attorneys who have distinguished themselves in the field of workers’ compensation law by possessing the highest professional qualifications and ethical standards, character, integrity, professional expertise, and leadership. For more information about the College, please visit www.cwclawyers.org.

Battle is Chair of Spilman’s Workers’ Compensation Practice Group. He has served clients in this area of law for more than 20 years. He is a board member of the National Workers’ Compensation Defense Network and serves on workers’ compensation committees or subcommittees for the American Bar Association, West Virginia State Bar and West Virginia Defense Trial Counsel.

Battle is AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the organization’s highest distinction, for excellence in his law practice. He also has been recognized by Best Lawyers.