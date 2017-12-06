South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and Monarch Family of Hotels Hosting Annual Business Expo and Holiday Business After Hours

The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Monarch Family of Hotels will celebrate the holiday season with the Chamber’s Annual Business Expo and Holiday Business After Hours on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Holiday Inn & Suites located at 400 2nd Avenue in South Charleston. The event is from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members, guests, and the general public. Attendees will have the opportunity to win numerous door prizes. Food and beverages will be served.

There are a limited number of spaces available for businesses (you do not have to be a Chamber Member) to showcase their services/products. Booth fees are only $30/Chamber Members and $50/Non-Members. For more information about a booth space or to register to attend this event, contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at (304) 744-0051, scoccoc@wvdsl.net, or visit www.SouthCharlestonChamber.org.