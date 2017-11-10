Secretary Warner Awards Berkeley County Development Authority with National Award

Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that the Berkeley County Development Authority is the recipient of a national award for the organization’s work in bringing major economic development projects to the Eastern Panhandle.

The Berkeley County Development Authority (BCDA) was awarded the NASS-WV Award for Exemplary Effort to Promote Business Development. Secretary Warner was in Berkeley County on Thursday to personally present the award to Executive Director Sandy Hamilton during the Berkeley County Council meeting in Martinsburg.

“The work the Berkeley County Development Authority has accomplished over the last few years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Secretary Warner said. “The efforts of this group of people have led to marvelous economic opportunities both for the region and the state as a whole.”

The BCDA provides a key leadership role in the Eastern Panhandle, bringing together individuals and entities from the private and public sectors for the economic promotion of the region and the state. The BCDA was an early advocate for infrastructure development in the region and has been instrumental in making Berkeley County a leader in the state in providing the resources needed for economic growth.

The BCDA’s vision of partnering new industries with local schools has paid real dividends, enabling Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, Shepherd University, and James Rumsey Technical Institute to provide a job-ready workforce to Procter & Gamble, Macy’s, and other key employers in the region.

The BCDA continues, under the leadership of Executive Director Hamilton and a strong board of directors, to strengthen the Eastern Panhandle’s role as the economic engine of West Virginia.

The NASS-WV Award is a collaboration between the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the National Association of Secretaries of State.