SBA Administrator Announces National Small Business Week Awardees

Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, today announced the 2017 National Small Business Week awardees for 16 different categories ranging from exporting, outreach, contracting, lending, disaster recovery to manufacturing and research and development.

Last week McMahon announced the 54 Small Business Person of the Year state and territorial winners. These recipients are now competing for the 2017 National Small Business Person of the Year. All awardees have been invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in events and ceremonies on April 30-May 1.

“More than half of all Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of three net new jobs in the U.S. each year. I couldn’t be prouder of all the awardees this year – they are working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. It is an honor during National Small Business Week to honor and celebrate their hard work and success,” McMahon said.

“I am beyond excited that West Virginia has two national award winners representing our great state this year,” states SBA’s West Virginia District Director Karen Friel. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in West Virginia and the fact that we are being recognized by the agency at a national level not once but twice demonstrates that West Virginia small businesses are the best of the best.” For a list of all West Virginia national and district winners visit www.sba.gov/wv.

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 30 – May 6 with national events planned in Washington, D.C., New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas and Fresno, Calif.

Awardees

8(a) Graduate of the Year

Healthcare Management Solutions LLC

Fairmont, West Virginia

Leah Joan Heimbach

President

Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer

Susan Jack

Clendenin, West Virginia

For more information about National Small Business Week visit: www.sba.gov/nsbw.