Running Wild in West Virginia

Editor’s Note: This is not a comprehensive list of races in West Virginia. To learn about additional races, visit www.runningintheusa.com or contact a local running club.

By Jamie Null

With its varied terrain, the Mountain State is a runner’s dream. Marathons, half marathons, 5ks, trail runs and triathlons—you’ll find it all in West Virginia.

Challenge yourself on the trails near the New River Gorge or drink champagne at the finish line at The Greenbrier. Pace yourself for a route that runs across the state line into Kentucky, or dress in layers for a 40-mile, elevation-shifting trail run in Canaan Valley. Whatever your preference, lace up your running shoes and get ready to run wild in West Virginia.

Greenbrier Half Marathon and 5k

May 12, 2018

www.greenbrier.com

What’s a race without champagne? The Greenbrier Half Marathon, a luxury race at America’s Resort, features half marathon, 10k and 5k races. Participants can enjoy a post-race party and Vineyard Vines Champagne brunch, along with a t-shirt, finisher medal and access to all the resort’s amenities, including the spa and golf courses. This is a race-cation like runners have never seen!

Harpers Ferry Half Marathon

May 19, 2018

www.harpersferryhalf.org

The Harpers Ferry Half Marathon is a hilly and challenging course set in the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and the nearby Civil War towns. Experience unique views of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, John Brown’s Fort, Storer College and more during the run. The 5k is a mix of trail running and includes a loop of the School House Ridge South portion of Harpers Ferry Historic National Park. A kid-friendly event will be held on race day, so bring the whole family.

Kanawha Trace Moonlight Madness 10k/5k

May 26, 2018

www.wvmtr.org

Let glow sticks light your way! This night race, hosted by the West Virginia Mountain Trail Runners, is set under the stars. The course, located at the Boy Scouts’ Camp Arrowhead in Ona, begins on the river trail and follows forest trails maintained by the Boy Scouts. More than 500 glow sticks line the course, but bring your own light source as well. Afterwards, enjoy a post-race bonfire.

Hatfield McCoy Marathon

June 9, 2018

www.hatfieldmccoymarathon.net

“No Feudin’, Just Running!” is the slogan for this race weekend. There’s a race for every skill level, so pick your distance: 5k, Hatfield McCoy River Road Half Marathon, Hatfield McCoy

Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon and the Hatfield McCoy Full Marathon. For a unique run, sign up for the Hatfield McCoy Double Half Marathon, which will take runners across the state line into Kentucky. Named as one of the toughest marathons by The Weather Channel, this weekend series is filled with the history of West Virginia and Kentucky’s most famous families.

Highlands Sky 40-Mile Trail Run

June 16, 2018

www.wvmtr.org

This premier ultra-marathon, now in its 15th year, covers some of the most rugged and beautiful terrain in the Mountain State. Located inside the Monongahela National Forest and Canaan Valley State Park, runners will get to experience Dolly Sods like never before. Always dress for various degrees of weather due to the changes in elevation.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel Half Marathon

August 17, 2018

www.newsandsentinelhalfmarathon.com

With more than 1,000 volunteers, this race is one of the smoothest in the state. Plus, you won’t go thirsty—there are more than 17 water stops lining the course. The pre-race pasta dinner and post-race pizza lunch are a bonus too. You will see some of the best runners in the sport racing for the finish line. Not ready for the half marathon? Sign up for the two-mile run. On Sunday, children can compete in the junior race and tiny tot race.

Stonewall Jackson Triathlon

August 18, 2018

www.jonesracingcompany.com

Like a challenge? This intermediate distance triathlon is located on the grounds of Stonewall Resort. Participants will swim 1,000 meters, bike 26 miles and run 4 miles to the finish line. This race is sanctioned by USA Triathlon and allows racers to replace the swim with a run for a duathlon.

Charleston Distance Run

September 1, 2018

www.charlestondistancerun.com

America’s only 15-mile race is in the heart of West Virginia! Runners can also form a three-person relay to break up the mileage in this race that starts at the State Capitol and rolls along the riverfront. There is also a 5k run and walk, ensuring there is an event for all skill levels.

Morgantown Marathon

September 16, 2018

www.morgantownmarathon.com

The Morgantown Marathon, made up of 26.2 heavenly miles through the city of Morgantown, isn’t the

only fun and challenging event in town. The marathon’s team also hosts the Mountain Mama, an 8k run that begins at the WVU Coliseum, and a half marathon, which keeps runners entertained with festivals, bands and spectators to cheer them on. The full marathon also features entertainment and will lead participants through all seven wards of Morgantown.

Bridge Day 5k

October 20, 2018

www.activeswv.org

The New River Gorge isn’t just a jumping point for adrenaline junkies. Tourists and locals alike can run across the bridge during the early morning hours of Bridge Day. The course offers small-town charm and spectacular views of the renowned gorge. This 5k is great for beginners or seasoned runners—anyone who appreciates natural beauty and scenic overlooks.

Pumpkin Run

October 27, 2018

Bring your Halloween costume for this popular race in Southern West Virginia. Choose between the 10k, 5k, 5k walk and children’s 800-meter race. The best part is the costumes. You never know what you will see at the start line. At the end of the race, stick around for the Halloween contest.

Drumstick Dash

November 24, 2018

www.drumstickdashwv.com

“Shuffle your feet so others can eat!” is the theme for this Thanksgiving Day event. Canned food donations are collected to benefit the Union Mission. Along the route, keep your eye out for a special turkey hat. Wear one across the finish line and get a prize. The race will start at Court Street in downtown Charleston, and prizes will be given in three categories. Be one of the first 10 to show up in a costume, and you’ll be rewarded for your effort.