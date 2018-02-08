Roadside West Virginia: The Mountain State’s Must-See Attractions

By Katlin Swisher

History, architecture, the unique or the downright odd: whatever your interest, West Virginia has something for you. From roadside oddities and unusual attractions to beautiful architecture and historically significant locations, the Mountain State has ample opportunities for exploration.

Take a step back in time with America’s oldest five and dime or visit George Washington’s bathtub. Watch artisans create one-of-a-kind glassware or explore America’s version of the Taj Mahal. Experience history first-hand at the largest Adena burial mound, or tour the mansions of Millionaire Row. For the exceptionally odd, add visits to the Mothman statue and the Philippi mummies to your next West Virginia trip itinerary. West Virginia has a lot to offer, so step off the beaten path and discover your favorite attraction.

Berdine’s Five and Dime

Since 1908, Berdine’s Five and Dime store has been in continuous operation in Harrisville, celebrating nostalgia for the slower pace of years past. As America’s oldest five and dime store, Berdine’s stocks bulk candies, tin toys, unique books, kitchen gadgets, old-time remedies and cleaning products that have been used for generations. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blenko Glass Company

For more than 100 years, Blenko’s handmade glass has served consumer and commercial customers all over the world. Located in Milton, the company is a Travel Channel Top 10 U.S. Factory Tour. Visitors can watch the glass making in action on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park

Located on the Ohio River, Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park can only be accessed by sternwheeler riverboat in Parkersburg. Once on the island, visitors can tour a detailed replica of the original mansion as well as explore the grounds and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides. The park is open May-October.

Bramwell’s Millionaire Row

At the turn of the 20th century, Bramwell, WV, was home to more millionaires than any place of its size across the U.S. As many as 19 millionaires resided among the town’s 4,000 citizens, many of whom flocked to the area as word spread about the discovery of the Pocahontas coal field along the border of West Virginia and Virginia. During annual May and December tours, visitors can explore the 21 ornate homes and buildings that seem suspended in time.

The Coal House

Weighing in at 65 tons, The Coal House in Williamson is constructed entirely of coal. Featuring two-foot-thick walls made from bituminous coal from the local Winifrede coal seam, the walls protect the structure from weather and other natural disasters. The structure is home to the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Williamson Visitor Center and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. It is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

George Washington’s Bathtub

The only monument celebrating presidential bathing, George Washington’s bathtub can be found along the west side of Berkeley Springs State Park. The park hosts an annual celebration for the tub to commemorate Washington’s visit in 1748. The celebration features Washington-themed bath soaps and books, music and treats like cherry pie and peanut soup. In 2016, the monument was named one of the world’s six most breathtaking baths by Smithsonian magazine.

Grave Creek Mound

The 2,000-year-old Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville is the largest of the Adena burial mounds at 295 feet wide and 69 feet tall. Exhibits of artifacts and other historical treasures from the mound’s excavation are located on-site in the Delf Norona Museum. The museum is open Tuesday- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

The story of abolitionist John Brown and his Harpers Ferry raid to free and arm slaves comes to life through wax figures enhanced by music and animation at the John Brown Wax Museum. Located in historic Harpers Ferry, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from mid-March to mid-December and on weekends in the off-season.

John Henry Statue

As the legend tells it, John Henry was a former slave hired by the C&O Railroad to build a mile-long tunnel through Big Bend Mountain. When the steam-powered drill threatened his rail crew’s jobs, he challenged the railroad company to test his skill against that of the drill to prove the value of manual labor over automation. Henry won the epic battle only to die in victory with his hammer in hand, as the statue depicts today. This monument is located in John Henry Historical Park near the entrance of the Big Bend railroad tunnel in Talcott.

Mothman Statue

In November 1966, strange things began happening in Point Pleasant, culminating in the collapse of the town’s Silver Bridge that crossed the Ohio River. These incidents were blamed on West Virginia’s Mothman. Today, a 12-foot- tall, stainless-steel statue with football-size red eyes incarnates the legend in Mothman Park. Across the street, the Mothman Museum is home to the world’s largest collection of Mothman history and memorabilia, and the town also hosts the annual Mothman Festival every fall.

Located two miles from Hawks Nest State Park and 15 miles from the New River Gorge Bridge, this mysteriously mind-baffling roadside attraction puts the laws of gravity to the test for anyone who dares to enter. Individuals with vertigo or heart conditions are discouraged from participating.

Palace of Gold

Known as America’s Taj Mahal, the Palace of Gold in New Vrindaban near Moundsville is rated as one of CNN’s eight religious wonders to see in the U.S. The palace’s interior is decorated with marble and onyx imported from Europe, Asia and Africa, and the walls and pillars are accented with pure gold and semi-precious stones. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip around the community’s many fairs and festivals like the Festival of Colors.

Philippi Mummies

After traveling the world with P.T. Barnum’s circus and being featured in exhibits and tours all over North America and Europe, the Philippi mummies have been laid to rest in the Barbour County Historical Museum. Known as the Hamrick Mummies for more than 100 years, they were originally named after their preserver, Graham Hamrick, a Barbour County native. Admission is $1, and museum hours vary.

The Smallest Church and Post Office in the U.S.

Silver Lake, WV, is the home of the smallest church and post office in the continental U.S. Our Lady of the Pines measures 24 feet by 12 feet and houses six pews that can seat up to 12 people. A sign outside the adjacent Silver Lake U.S. Post Office indicates there is outgoing mail daily, but window service is only available when the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday while parcel post is only delivered on February 29.