RISE West Virginia Disaster Recovery Program Kickoff

Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher announced today the implementation of the RISE West Virginia Disaster Recovery Program to repair or reconstruct single-family housing and single-family rental property affected by the June 2016 flood.

“The floods devastated housing for many of our citizens,” Gov. Justice said. “The funds from the RISE program will help West Virginians get back on their feet and on the path to recovery.”

RISE West Virginia is the state’s long-term recovery initiative aimed at revitalizing local economies affected by the June 2016 flooding.

In April 2017, West Virginia received a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In July 2017, the Mountain State secured an additional $42 million in funding. The multi-million-dollar grant will support housing and housing related activities in the 12 counties affected.

“We are thrilled to add $42 million in Congressional funding into West Virginia’s flood affected communities,” said Secretary Thrasher. “Additional funds mean more assistance to individuals still feeling the effects of the June 2016 flood.”

Beginning August 1, applications for housing assistance can be submitted online or in person. To apply online, visit www.RiseWV.com. To apply in person, call (844) 882- 1942 to schedule an appointment at one of the intake centers. The Charleston intake center is located at 4202 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston. The White Sulphur Springs intake center is located at 706 East Main Street, just east of Citizens Bank.

“West Virginia has made great strides on the path to recovery,” said Secretary Thrasher. “Although our state still faces tremendous unmet needs, our Community Advancement and Development team will work diligently with hundreds of community organizations and partner groups to rebuild and rehab homes for the people of the Mountain State.”

In May 2017, the Governor’s staff and Secretary Thrasher conducted two informational sessions to talk about resources to put West Virginia communities on the path to flood recovery. The sessions, held in Clendenin and White Sulphur Springs, were free and open to the public.