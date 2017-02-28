Recharging on the Road: The Perks of West Virginia’s Golf and Spa Resorts

By Blair Dowler

Jet-setting around the country for your job rather than being stuck in the same office day after day might seem like a dream come true, but business travel is no vacation. On top of the stress of the usual work day lies the stress of travel itself—planning and preparing for the trip, the hours lost in the car or waiting in airports, jet lag and the countless hours spent away from the people you love.

Throughout West Virginia, resorts recognize the business traveler’s need for relaxation and physical activity while on the road and offer access to world-class golf and spa services. The next time business calls you to West Virginia, be sure to book a stay at one of these resorts where the perks outweigh the stress of business travel.

Alpine Lake Resort

Break away from the stress of work in the cool, clean mountain air on Alpine Lake Resort’s golf course, situated in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. This challenging 18-hole golf course is positioned near the resort’s staple attraction: a 150-acre lake fed by spring and mountain streams. You’ll be able to take in the beauty of the lake from five holes on the charming golf course, and you’ll find the 10th hole, surrounded by water on three sides, particularly serene. With a natural course concept and wide fairways, the resort was named to Golf Traveler magazine’s list of top 50 scenic and friendly U.S. golf destinations.

Cacapon Resort State Park

Featured proudly in the summer 2016 edition of The Golf Guide, Cacapon Resort State Park’s par-72 championship golf course was designed by famous golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and sits at an elevation of 2,300 feet. This beautiful and challenging course has a vast double green, which is more than 100 yards wide and is shared by holes four and eight. If you need to brush up on your long or short game, take advantage of the resort’s golf academy. Three-day golf schools are hosted by Rita Slavetskas, an LPGA teaching professional.

Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center

Framed by the striking mountain terrain of West Virginia, Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center is a renowned ski resort with an 18-hole golf course. The par-72 course, which was designed by esteemed Canadian architect Geoffrey Cornish and rated four stars by Golf Digest magazine, is known for its precisely manicured fairways and plush greens. The layout, with 65 sand bunkers and eight water hazards, utilizes the elevation change throughout the course to pose a hardy test for the seasoned golfer without being overly intimidating for the beginner.

When you need a breather, make your way to The Spa at Canaan. Indulge in a deep tissue, Swedish or hot stone massage by a licensed massage therapist. Relieve your daily tension with an organic massage facial treatment, which will leave you with a nourishing glow. For the serious golfer, the spa offers something special—the Golfers Getaway Massage. Improve your health and game with a massage that centers on the rotator cuff muscles, lower back, hips and forearms.

Capon Springs and Farms

Capon Springs and Farms prides itself on being a family-owned and operated all-inclusive resort. Its serene and unhurried golf course offers a reprieve from the world of business. The nine-hole course is in a mountain setting and easy to walk or ride. It is perfect for those who are light packers, as the resort offers all supplies and equipment—bags, pull carts, tees, used golf balls and clubs—free of charge.

Capon Springs celebrated the Hygeia Bath House and Spa’s 10-year anniversary in September 2016. With its soaking baths filled with pure Capon water heated to 102 degrees, personal exercise pool/swim spa and customized massages and facials, the Hygeia Bath House and Spa has helped further the Capon mission of helping each guest enjoy, recoup and relax.

The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier’s four 18-hole championship courses—The Old White, The Greenbrier, The Meadows and The Snead—are steeped in rich history. The Old White, a 7,287-yard, par-70 course, is more than 100 years old, and dirt from construction of the resort’s infamous bunker was used for the Meadows Course. The Greenbrier will soon be expanding its golf amenities through an exciting collaboration. For the first time, golf icons Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player will be working together on a golf course design at The Greenbrier Sporting Club.

Spending a day on the green isn’t the only memorable experience you’ll have at The Greenbrier. For almost 240 years, people from across the nation have ventured to the resort to bathe in the white sulphur spring water, and guests now bask in the many spa treatments and med spa services offered at this world-renowned mineral spa. Learn gentle relaxation and connection exercises that will help you slow down the fast pace of daily life or participate in the available mediation and healing services.

Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa

Located just miles from West Virginia University, Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa showcases two championship golf courses, the Lakeview Course and the Mountainview Course, with majestic views of Cheat Lake and the rolling hills of the Mountain State. The par-72 Lakeview Course is a golfer’s ultimate challenge with narrow fairways and a meticulous tree line design by James Harrison. When you move to the Mountainview Course, be prepared to use every club in your golf bag to conquer its distinct design.

Lakeview is also home to the Cheat Lake location of Spa Roma. Reach a state of total relaxation and dig past the tension of everyday stress with a massage or facial. Skin refinement treatments and signature body scrubs and wraps will rehydrate your skin and keep it looking smooth. Take time to use the sauna before or after your appointment for an invigorating experience.

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort

Mountaineer’s Woodview Golf Course is not only a beautiful setting for a golf outing but also offers a great day of sightseeing with its abundance of wildlife. The par-72 course, located in New Cumberland, was designed by Robert Hillis and opened in 1957. The captivating design of the regulation 18-hole course with multiple tee distances caters to players of all ages and skill levels.

After a day of golf or hitting the fast slot and table games in the casino, freshen up at The Spa at Mountaineer. With a distinct and select menu of the finest personal care amenities, spa professionals will map out the perfect prescription for your wellness. On top of Swedish and deep tissue massages, skilled massage therapists also offer healing therapies.

Oglebay Resort & Conference Center

Olgebay Resort’s natural beauty generates a golfer’s wonderland with four courses, including two championship courses. The Arnold Palmer Designed Course, the newest addition, is a par-71 championship course with a modern links layout that accommodates golfers at all skill levels and is a perfect complement to the Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Designed Course. Oglebay is also home to the Crispin Course, an 18-hole regulation course, as well as an additional 9-hole, par-3 course. The Speidel Golf Club offers a practice range with tees and chipping greens to brush up on your skills.

The West Spa at Olgebay was designed to renew and rejuvenate in a serene sanctuary. Set in Wilson Lodge, the 5,000-square-foot spa uses optimum products and equipment in providing relaxation and therapeutic services. Connect to the feeling of sincere wellbeing with the Sticks and Stones massage or elect for the Signature Zen Journey, which uses therapeutic shea butter, soothing oils and your own personalized aroma to help you relax, followed by a rain shower and Zen massage.

Pipestem Resort State Park

Whether you are hiking the course or zipping through on a golf cart, capture the essence and splendor of the view of the Bluestone Gorge from the 18-hole championship golf course at Pipestem Resort State Park. Designed by Canadian architect Geoffrey Cornish in 1969, it is open year-round, weather permitting, and features a superbly manicured nine-hole, par-3 course known as the Short Course. The Short Course’s yardage ranges from 144-220 yards, and the green tees and sand traps are full size, so you will need your full set of golf clubs.

The Resort at Glade Springs

In the lap of the breathtaking Appalachian Mountains, this idyllic Southern West Virginia setting provides the right atmosphere for a round of golf on one of three 18-hole championship golf courses—the Cobb, Stonehaven and Woodhaven. The resort prides itself on making golfing an unforgettable experience for people of all ages and skill levels and provides tried and tested instruction from PGA professionals. Glade Springs is consistently ranked among the top five golf courses in the state, as it features some of the country’s finest championship layouts.

Once your board meetings are finished, treat yourself to a spa package of head-to-toe care from Spa Orange at Glade Springs. With a broad list of relaxation and beauty services to choose from, this spa has just what you need to unwind. Experienced therapists use a wide variety of techniques to calm the mind, body and soul, including a detoxifying aromatherapy body polish and targeted stretch massage. For those travelers in a hurry, Spa Orange offers on-the-spot massages for a quick fix to stress and aches.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Golfers of all skill levels will never forget their first experience playing this Gary Player signature course. The Raven Golf Club highlights long fairways that cash in on the rolling terrain of the Allegheny Mountains at the base of Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Each of the 18 holes manifest their own distinct challenges and stunning views of the mountainous landscape.

As part of the full Snowshoe Mountain Resort experience, visit the Spa at Snowshoe, where you’ll find a warm, calming environment that caters to all your pampering needs. The 3,600-square-foot spa, located in the Village, is the perfect place for snow bunnies to find rejuvenation after playing in the powder. Whether you’re looking for a mani/pedi or stylish up-do for a special event, the full-service Paul Mitchell Signature Salon has what you need.

Stonewall Resort

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course at Stonewall Resort throughout 2017. This course was artistically crafted by golf pioneer Arnold Palmer, and the season-long celebration will honor the life of this sport legend. Voted as one of America’s Best Resort Courses by Golfweek magazine each year since 2007, the view of the alpine countryside and the tranquil waters of Stonewall Jackson Lake make for a fun and relaxing course for golfers of every level.

Revel in the stillness of the open sky, gentle lake waters and refreshing forest at the Mtn. Laurel Spa at Stonewall Resort. Deeply relaxing massage treatments promote wellbeing, relieve stress and tension and provide a relaxing experience, leaving you calm and rejuvenated. This personal time will have you ready to get back to work feeling motivated and empowered to take on any tasks during your travels.

Twin Falls Resort State Park

The West Virginia hills displays some of the most beautiful colors with the changing of the leaves. Watch this enchantment firsthand on the links of the 18-hole championship golf course at Twin Falls Resort State Park. The initial nine holes were conceived by Geoffrey Cornish in the late 1960s, and the daring 18-hole course was made complete with the nine-hole addition devised by George Cobb. Take your time as Twin Falls furnishes some of the best play golfers can find at a more relaxed pace. A resident PGA golf pro is available for lessons, and the course is open year-round, weather permitting.

The Woods

The Woods extends an atmosphere of fun and fair golf on the resort’s 18-hole Mountain View Course. This course drifts through a wooded plateau between The Woods Pro Shop and the Third Hill Mountain, offering spectacular views. The fairways are bordered by dogwood, maple, oak and pine trees for the ultimate nature-loving and enlivening day spent on the golf course. The Woods has the Stony Lick course, an 18-hole, 3,600-yard, par-62, mid-length course perfect for high handicappers, young golfers and families who want to wander the course together.

Once you have absorbed all nature has to offer on the golf course, harmonize and renew at the Sleepy Creek Spa at The Woods. Destress from travel with a dip in the whirlpool and a cup of herbal tea. Then, fully immerse yourself in rest and relaxation by leaving behind stress, tension and fatigue with an aromatherapy or Sleepy Creek back relief massage. Pamper yourself with Sleepy Creek’s signature Strawberry HydraBoost facial or Mountain Heat Body Wrap.