Patricia D. “Tricia” Clark

Equity Member & Tax Partner

Suttle & Stalnaker PLLC

LinkedIn: Tricia Clark

Twitter: @triciaclarkcpa

Facebook: Tricia Clark

By Katlin Swisher

Tricia Clark, an equity member and tax partner at Suttle & Stalnaker PLLC, is a lifelong native of Charleston, WV, who wants to do her part in helping her hometown thrive as a bustling community for professionals and families alike. Whether it’s serving on boards for local organizations like the YMCA of Kanawha Valley, Highland Hospital Foundation or MVB Bank or providing leadership to the West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association as treasurer, Clark is always looking for ways to move Charleston—and the state—forward.

“When deciding on a cause to support, I look at whether it helps my community,” says Clark. “I love Charleston and worry about where we are heading. If you are working to make this area better for children and families, you will get my support.”

Growing up in the Knollwood neighborhood, Clark’s parents instilled values of hard work and giving back. Education was a top priority, but they also kept their three daughters active in extracurricular activities, including summer swim programs, winter dance classes, Girl Scouts and church. As a result, Clark’s first job was with her church, Christ Church United Methodist.

“My church used to serve lunch after Sunday services, and they employed the youth to work as wait staff. I learned many valuable lessons, including how to plan and set up for the expected number and how to manage the overall food service process,” she says. “Those small earnings are still reflected on my annual Social Security benefit statement, and it always makes me smile.”

Today, Clark serves Christ Church as a member of the finance and liturgical committees as well as the board of trustees. She has also held leadership positions with the YWCA, Junior League of Charleston and Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.

“There are several reasons why it’s important for me to give back,” says Clark. “First, as a Christian, the scripture passage from Luke, which reads ‘to whom much is given, much will be required,’ is always in my head. I also remember at my dad’s retirement party he said he had lived his life serving God, his family and his fellow man. My dad died about three months later, and those words echo in my head. At the end of my road on this earth, I want to know I lived my life that way, too.”

Among her many volunteer placements focused on at-risk children, she also served as the co-chair of Whale of a Sale, a day-long, second-hand sale at the Charleston Civic Center. Before the days of Walmart and consignment stores, this sale of clothing, furniture and home goods made it easy for the community to shop affordably.

Starting her career at Simpson & Osborne, the CPAs pushed Clark to learn all she could, a sentiment she now shares as a mentor. “They were quick to teach and ready to listen if I had a concern, and they never held back when I needed constructive criticism,” she says. “I learned from them not only how to be a trusted advisor but also how to be an effective leader.”

Clark has also made an effort to be a role model and mentor for her daughter, her daughter’s friends and the athletes she coached in the Charleston Church Recreation Association basketball league. “It has helped me understand what issues young people face today,” she says. “I try to offer coping tools to help them get through these issues.”

At the end of the day, it’s her love for her home state that keeps her motivated.

“Knowing that people need the knowledge I have and that I can help more people if I keep at it keeps me going,” says Clark. “I am always trying to figure out how to help our economy. I believe we all have a responsibility in fixing the problems in our communities and our state.”

1988 Graduated from West Virginia University with a BS in accounting

1989 Received a master’s degree in professional accounting from WVU

1989 Joined Simpson & Osborne, CPAs, AC as a staff accountant

2000 Named a partner at Simpson & Osborne

2001 Named president of the Junior League of Charleston

2008 Joined the team at Suttle & Stalnaker PLLC

2009 Graduated from Leadership West Virginia

2014 Named chair of the board of the YMCA of Kanawha Valley