Awe-Inspiring Overlooks

There comes a point when we all need to unplug from the stresses of daily life and recharge with nature. West Virginia is in no short supply of fresh air, physical activities or beautiful overlooks. All around the state, locals and guests access the state’s overlooks that put on display the natural beauty of the Mountain State and in doing so find respite from the challenges of work and family. Whether you come by car, train or foot, come see why we call West Virginia Almost Heaven.

Bald Knob Summit in Cass. Photo by Pocahontas County CVB.

Coopers Rock State Forest in Bruceton Mills. Photo by Rick Burgess.

Dolly Sods Wilderness in Davis. Photo by Randall Sanger Photography.

Fort Boreman in Parkersburg. Photo by Jim Osborn.

Grandview in Glen Jean. Photo by Visit Southern West Virginia.

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Photo by Jefferson County CVB.

Hawks Nest State Park in Ansted. Photo by Ben Amend/Digital Relativity.

Lindy Point in Davis. Photo by Randall Sanger Photography.

Chimney Top on North Fork Mountain in Petersburg. Photo by Bob Stough Photography.

Spruce Knob in Monongahela National Forest. Photo by Bob Livingston.