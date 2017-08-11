Orchestra of the Hills and Chorus Concert to Benefit Opioid-Dependent Infants

Come hear favorites like George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Bedrich Smetana’s “Die Moldau” on Saturday, Aug. 26, as musicians from all walks of life volunteer their talents to raise money to treat opioid-dependent infants born at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) and West Virginia State University (WVSU) are co-presenting the free Orchestra of the Hills and Chorus concert beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston. Donations will be accepted via cash, check, and credit card to the CAMC Foundation for the treatment of infants born to opioid-dependent mothers.

“The opioid-addiction crisis has reached critical proportions in West Virginia and affects members of every generation,” said WVSU Associate Provost and WVSO Cover Conductor Scott E. Woodard. “It is our intention to use the healing and edifying power of music to affect change for the youngest and most helpless of those generations, infants born to opioid-dependent mothers. We at WVSU and the WVSO are proud to partner with the CAMC Foundation in this effort, knowing that the greater West Virginia community will stand in support.”

The WVSO and WVSU joined forces last year to present the first Orchestra of the Hills and Chorus concert as a relief effort to benefit three high school music programs devastated in the June 2016 floods in West Virginia. The volunteer orchestra and chorus, which involves community musicians of all skill sets, performed a concert at Haddad Riverfront Park, and the monetary and instrument donations raised were divided among the schools.