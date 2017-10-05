Natural Foods Grocery Store, Bushel & Peck Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

The grand opening of Bushel & Peck, a natural foods grocery store in Charles Town, West Virginia is slated for Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.

As part of the newly renovated Charles Washington Hall, Bushel & Peck will serve the community Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. offering a selection of local products sourced within a 250-mile radius of Charles Town. The historic market house in Charles Town’s main square, serves as a “historically hip hub” that will anchor downtown revitalization.

An all-day event, attendees can enjoy the Charles Town Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon, and then to explore the Charles Washington Hall and the new Bushel & Peck market when its doors open at 12 p.m. As part of the celebration, visitors can sample hors-d’oeuvres, and enjoy beer and wine while listening to live music by Dave Asti from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bushel & Peck’s local farmers and suppliers will also take part in the festivities. As a significant milestone of community progress, members of the Charles Town City Council including Mayor Scott Rogers will also be on-site during the grand opening.

“This is Bushel & Peck’s big moment. We’re here to celebrate bringing a grocery store to Charles Town that benefits not only the business community but also our people,” said Todd Coyle, board treasurer for Bushel & Peck.

To learn more about Bushel & Peck, visit www.facebook.com/bushelandpeckwv/.