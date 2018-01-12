Marshall’s ‘The L’ to be recognized at the State Capitol by the WV Legislature

Marshall University’s Luke Lee Listening Language Learning Lab, also known as “The L,” will have a presence at the West Virginia State Capitol Thursday, Jan. 18, when it is recognized for its work in providing listening and spoken language outcomes to deaf and hard-of-hearing children.

Established in 2006, The L is the first preschool program in West Virginia providing listening and spoken language outcomes to children with hearing loss, according to Jodi Cottrell, director of The L. Cottrell said she has asked parents and students served by The L to attend and schedule appointments with legislators throughout the day.

“I am honored for the recognition of our services by the state of West Virginia and we are very appreciative of their support to continue our services,” Cottrell said. “Events such as this are very important because they raise awareness about our program, and allow legislators to meet the families and children who are impacted by their support. We will also receive a citation from the delegates of the 16th, 17th and 18th districts of the West Virginia House of Delegates to honor all we do at The L.”

Currently, The L provides services to children–including infants, toddlers, preschoolers and those of school age to achieve listening and spoken language outcomes that will allow them to mainstream into their home schools and communicate with their hearing peers.

“Children who are deaf or hard of hearing and use hearing aids or a cochlear implant are eligible for services,” Cottrell said. “The program teaches parents and caregivers the knowledge and skills to develop their children’s listening and spoken language through the use of their hearing with proper hearing technology.”

To learn more about “The L Day at the Capitol” and how you can attend, contact Cottrell at cottrellj@marshall.edu. For more information about the services provided by The L, visit www.marshall.edu/TheL.