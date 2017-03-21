Marshall University School of Pharmacy Researchers Publish a Review Article on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

A team of researchers at Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy recently published a review, “Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS): Neurodevelopmental Challenges, Current Treatments and Future Directions,” in the March 7 edition of Current Opinions in Neurological Science.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) is the expression of symptoms presented by newborns shortly after birth due to the abrupt discontinuation of in-utero exposure to licit or illicit substances throughout pregnancy. It’s estimated that between 2000 and 2012, there has been a five-fold increase in the incidence of NAS, from 1.2 to 5.8 live births per 1,000 diagnosed respectively, with even higher numbers in our region.

Corresponding author Shekher Mohan, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the department of pharmaceutical science and research, along with Sarah Stevens, a Marshall University biomedical sciences doctoral student and pharmacy students Colleen Heffner and Tyler Flaugher, describe their understandings of how opioid exposure in utero may affect neurodevelopment and thus neurobehavior in babies born with NAS.

They particularly focused on how the locus coeruleus-noradrenergic system of the brain is affected.

“Our review brings to light that the locus, the origin of symptoms associated with NAS babies, may also be a source of short and long-term challenges in learning, emotional and behavioral maturity if not treated,’ Mohan said. “Also, this may provide us with novel avenues to recommend potential changes in treatment protocols to improve patient outcomes treated for NAS.”

Dean of the school of pharmacy and a leader for Marshall’s Substance Abuse Coalition Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., congratulated the team on its efforts.

“Marshall University’s academic and clinical response to the region’s opioid epidemic is composed of dozens of tactics including this important research at the School of Pharmacy,” Yingling said. “Dr. Mohan and his research team are working to identify ways to help an issue that has far-reaching consequences for our region and country.”

The Marshall University research on substance abuse advocates for a multipronged approach that includes an improved understanding of brain function linked to clinical outcomes, as well as the networking within the regions of the brain and how it may impact neurobehavioral traits as these children develop and mature into young adults. Mohan says it is also important to understand the possible changes in various genes that may occur in babies born with NAS as this may impact their response to drugs such opioid painkillers, antibiotics and psychiatric drugs.