Littler Adds Shareholder Constance Weber to West Virginia Office

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, today welcomed Shareholder Constance (Connie) Weber to the firm’s West Virginia practice office, joining from Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC. Her arrival coincides with the firm’s relocation to Charleston from Morgantown, where the office was established in 2011. The firm’s new office will be located on the 10th floor of the Chase Tower in downtown Charleston.

“It is an exciting time for the West Virginia office as we continue to elevate our profile in the state. Our move to the state’s capital will accelerate the opportunity to extend our regional ties,” said Office Managing Shareholder Ted Schroeder, who was appointed to the role on January 1. “And as we head south to West Virginia’s largest city, we are equally excited to add top talent like Connie to our team to further bolster our position in this important market while continuing to offer clients best-in-class employment and labor services across the region.”

With over two decades of experience, Weber practices across the employment law spectrum. She regularly defends clients in claims related to discrimination and harassment, hiring, performance management and termination, leaves of absence and disability accommodation, wage and hour, and more. Additionally, Weber advises employers through day-to-day workplace issues, including the implementation of policies, procedures and handbooks.

“The firm’s employment and labor law focus, commitment to innovation and devotion to high-quality legal representation makes this a logical career move for me. I am excited to be part of the team here in West Virginia as we look to expand the firm’s presence across the region and statewide,” Weber said.

Weber’s flourishing practice has been consistently recognized by Chambers USA and The Best Lawyers in America©. Additionally, she frequently speaks to legal associations on timely employment topics and serves as chairperson of the West Virginia State Bar’s Continuing Legal Education Commission, and as an active member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and the Defense Research Institute.

Also active in the community, Weber serves as president of the board for the Gabriel Project of West Virginia and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Human Resources Committee. She is also a board member of the Kanawha-Charleston Soccer Foundation, Inc, and coaches South Hills Soccer Association teams.

Weber earned her J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law and her B.A. from Queens University of Charlotte.