Lily’s Place to Host Death by Chocolate Fundraiser

Lily’s Place will host their second annual Death by Chocolate event, which will take place on Saturday, February 10, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with live entertainment. The evening will be centered around a chocolate buffet featuring a chocolate fountain, coffee bar, and an assortment of chocolate desserts.

This year’s event is sponsored by Marshall Pediatrics, Cabell Huntington Hospital, First Sentry Bank, Piggly Wiggly – Milton, State Electric, Hess, Stewart & Campbell, PLLC, Security America, Medical Practice Management Solutions, G & G Nursery, HIMG, and The Medicine Shoppe.

Individual tickets for the event are $50. All proceeds will benefit Lily’s Place and support them in continuing their mission of providing medical care to infants suffering from prenatal drug exposure, while offering non-judgmental support, education and counseling to families. To purchase tickets, contact Olivia Meade at (304) 523-5459 or olivia@lilysplace.org.