Lily’s Place to Host Death by Chocolate Fundraiser
January 11, 2018|
Lily’s Place will host their second annual Death by Chocolate event, which will take place on Saturday, February 10, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with live entertainment. The evening will be centered around a chocolate buffet featuring a chocolate fountain, coffee bar, and an assortment of chocolate desserts.
This year’s event is sponsored by Marshall Pediatrics, Cabell Huntington Hospital, First Sentry Bank, Piggly Wiggly – Milton, State Electric, Hess, Stewart & Campbell, PLLC, Security America, Medical Practice Management Solutions, G & G Nursery, HIMG, and The Medicine Shoppe.
Individual tickets for the event are $50. All proceeds will benefit Lily’s Place and support them in continuing their mission of providing medical care to infants suffering from prenatal drug exposure, while offering non-judgmental support, education and counseling to families. To purchase tickets, contact Olivia Meade at (304) 523-5459 or olivia@lilysplace.org.
