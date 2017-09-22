Lakeview Resort to Host Philanthropy West Virginia Annual Conference

Over 100 participants are presently registered for West Virginia’s largest gathering of leaders from grantmaking foundations, corporate giving programs, and individual philanthropists at the 2017 Philanthropy West Virginia Annual Conference & Members Meeting. The conference will be hosted at Morgantown’s Lakeview Resort on September 26-28, 2017.

“We are excited to bring philanthropy leaders from the local, regional, state, and national level together to focus on meaningful action that moves West Virginia forward,” shares Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy WV. He adds, “Our conference is a major opportunity to identify and initiate action on the avenues that philanthropy, in partnership with nonprofits, business, government, and the general public, create stronger and thriving communities.”

The dynamic conference agenda includes world class speakers/presentations such as:

America’s Top 25 Philanthropy Speaker, Kris Putnam-Walkerly of Putnam Consulting

Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers President & CEO Tamara Copeland

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Senior Program Officer & WV Native Hilary Heishman, MPH

WVU President Emeritus David C. Hardesty, Jr. & WVU Professor of Law

WVU College of Law Professor Elaine Wilson

Grantmakers for Effective Organizations

Charitable Allies Managing Partner Zac Kester

West Invest Project Team from Charleston, WV

Philanthropy Ohio’s Vice President Claudia Herrold and The Nord Foundation’s John Mullaney

Foundation Openness & Effective Collaborations sponsored by the Fund for Shared Insight

Presentation of the 2017 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards, WV’s highest honor for philanthropy

The conference will also honor the life of long-time Philanthropy WV board member Susan Stevenson Landis, former Executive Director of the Beckley Area Foundation who sadly passed away in mid-July. This year’s conference theme “Meaningful action during challenging times” provides professional development and solutions to apply in the work of philanthropy leaders. This includes learning new and best practices, leveraging grant-making with peers and collaborative investments, and Leading on key issues impacting philanthropy, business, nonprofits and our communities.

“Philanthropy, partnering with other sectors, will create opportunities for our communities and our great state. This conference provides the venue for our members to energize their work, generate new ideas, and collaborate on winning strategies that improve our citizens’ quality of life in the Mountain State,” says Daugherty.

For more details on the conference, visit www.philanthropywv.org or call 304.517.1450.