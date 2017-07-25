Kendra Boggess Named President of Mountain East Conference Board of Directors

Concord University President Kendra Boggess has been appointed President of the Board of Directors for the Mountain East Conference (MEC).

Concord University is a charter member of the MEC, an NCAA Division II regional all-sports league. Dr. Boggess serves on the board in her capacity as president of a MEC member institution.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the Conference’s dedication to the highest standards in intercollegiate athletic programming for our student-athletes both in competition and in the classroom,” Dr. Boggess said.

“We are hoping to see growth in the number of teams and members in the Mountain East Conference,” she said. “In addition, we will be working toward full compliance with and understanding of NCAA Division II rules.”

The Board of Directors of the Mountain East Conference sets policy for the Conference.