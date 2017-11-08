Innovation and Design: Building Schools for Tomorrow in West Virginia

By Ashley Smith

School buildings play a major role in the learning process. Think back to your grade school days. Do you remember walking through the front door? The sound of the lockers closing in the hallway? How the desks were oriented toward the front of the classroom? So many of those visceral memories are the result of design decisions.

Architects are tasked to design schools that are safe, accessible and encourage learning. When done well, a school is more than just a building where young people broaden their knowledge base—it becomes a gathering place, a resource for students and teachers and an inspiration for the community.

Many West Virginia schools built in the 1950s and 1960s are still in use; however, the pedagogy approach and building requirements of that era are vastly different than today. Teaching in the 21st century requires access to technology and resources and larger classrooms to provide space for collaboration and activities. Advances in cost-saving, sustainable materials can dramatically improve the energy efficiency and the environment for students and teachers alike. Also, in the wake of school shootings, architects are turning to principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, for safer schools.

The Thrasher Group’s Architecture Division Manager Craig Baker, who is also a certified educational facilities professional, and Senior Designer Kenton Blackwood both have experience planning new school facilities, as well as finding ways to upgrade older facilities to increase functionality.

“Designing a new school is a complex, multilayered process that involves challenging budgets, curriculum and enrollment needs; agency regulations; energy usage mandates; national building standards; fire and safety codes; accessibility requirements; and many other considerations,” says Baker. “It’s a significant investment, and everyone involved wants to do it right. I think it’s our job as designers and consultants to help guide decision makers to think through these tough decisions.”

An Extension of the Community

As with any project, it is important to consider the users’ needs. In the case of school design, administrators, teachers, students, parents and community members are all important stakeholders in the process. Asking those constituents for input early on can help thwart overlooked details and create a sense of excitement about a project.

While function is important, it is necessary to balance utility and aesthetic value. “School budgets can be constraining, but good design never underestimates the importance of how a facility will be perceived,” says Blackwood. “There are creative ways to provide a building that is attractive by utilizing conventional construction materials that comply with mandated standards and pricing formula. We strive to make each design a unique reflection of the community in which it resides. Not just the building vernacular relative to its immediate setting, but it should celebrate the character of the people who will use it.”

Adapting to Changing Needs

Over the past 10 years, we have seen how advances in technology have changed our everyday tasks. While school administrators and designers are not going to know what education will look like 20 years from now, they can plan for changing needs through facilities that are flexible and sustainable. For example, considering future infrastructure needs like fiber optic wiring or the additional water/wastewater requirements can make it easier to add on as enrollment grows. Utilizing energy efficient systems like geothermal heating and cooling and building airtight spaces with the use of insulated concrete forms can help reduce the overall lifecycle cost of a building.

“A good design will allow for a school to be re-tooled if needed when curricula changes,” says Blackwood. “It should anticipate that educational techniques and technologies will change in the future and not limit what can be done in the future.”

Using Evolving Technology in Design

In days of old, plans for a new school were drafted on paper with pencil and ink. Formal architectural renderings were produced so administrators could get a sense of how the building would appear, and contractors would construct buildings using standard, two-dimensional blueprints. There was a lot of interpretation required, which often resulted in costly redos. Advances in technology have changed the process.

Today, firms utilize Building Information Modeling (BIM) from the beginning of programming through the completion of construction. This approach takes three-dimensional modeling to a fast and flexible new level. Starting with the initial educational program, designers can arrange the building spaces until it meets the established needs, and the layout maximizes its relationship to the site and surrounding conditions. Architects and clients can virtually move through the building and around the site. They can study lighting, material finishes and colors, making changes and improving as they go.

BIM technology allows architects to collaborate efficiently with the civil, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers. These disciplines work concurrently in the same three-dimensional model that is based on components used for construction in the real world. Conflicts can be identified, materials can be quantified, and systems can be optimized. Some firms, such as The Thrasher Group, are using virtual reality to give clients a real sense of space.

“The virtual reality experience allows for greater understanding of the design intent and results in more productive feedback,” says Baker. “It gives clients the ability to know what their school will be like before the first shovel full of dirt is turned.”

Finding a Knowledgeable and Invested Architecture Firm

Finding the right design firm is important. “It’s important that stakeholders feel supported by the design firm they choose,” says Baker. “They should get to know your community and your unique needs.”

According to Blackwood, The Thrasher Group helps clients through a series of steps, including identifying project goals, establishing accurate budgets, developing creative design solutions and, finally, getting it built.

“Being a West Virginia-based firm, we have a vested interest in bringing the best ideas to the table and improve our education system,” says Baker.

About the Author

Ashley Smith is marketing specialist at The Thrasher Group. Prior to joining Thrasher, she worked in the nonprofit sector, primarily as a marketing and communication professional for private schools. Smith is a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College. After living in New York and parts of Virginia, she is happy to be back in the Mountain State.