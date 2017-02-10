Huntington Federal Savings Bank Promotes Mike Stephens Jr.

Huntington Federal Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Stephens Jr. to the position of vice president and chief lending officer.

Stephens, who joined Huntington Federal’s mortgage loan department in October 2015, has 38 years of banking experience, including management roles with large regional banks, small community banks and credit unions alike. In his new role, Mike will have responsibility for attaining the bank’s lending growth objectives while managing the loan department’s overall direction, operations and portfolio quality.

“Mike is a great asset to our organization,” stated Matt Wagner, Huntington Federal president. “One of Huntington Federal’s cornerstones is in the fact that we do not sell mortgage loans to the secondary market. For the benefit of our customers, we instead retain and manage our lending portfolio here at home. Mike’s role is therefore very important to our organization. We have the confidence that his leadership and portfolio management experience, combined with his commitment to serving the financial needs of customers, will serve to fortify Huntington Federal’s success as we look to the future.”

Stephens earned a banking and finance degree from Marshall University and has worked in banking in the Tri-State area ever since.

Stephens is a graduate of Wayne High School in Wayne, W.Va., and currently lives in Huntington, W.Va., with his wife of 38 years, Sandy Stephens. Together they have two children and three grandchildren. Mike is active in his church, the Tri-State Worship Center in South Point, Ohio, where he serves as treasurer and clerk.

To reach Mr. Stephens, phone 304-528-6227 or email mike.stephens@huntingtonfederal.com. More information about Huntington Federal is available at www.huntingtonfederal.com.