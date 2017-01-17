The Foundation for the Thomas Health System Announces New Board Members and Officers

The Foundation for the Thomas Health System, providing support for Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis hospitals, welcomes the following new Board Members and Officers for 2017.

Newly appointed members include Kay Summers of Clendenin, Tim Wilcox of Charleston, John Brown, Jr., of Charleston and Eddie Bucklen of South Charleston.

The new members are joined by Beth Bloch, John DeRito, Lisa Dundervill, Andy Elliot, L. J. Fairless, Allan McVey, Jeremy Nelson, Ashley Pack, Donna L. Panucci, DDS, Andy Paterno, Angus Peyton, Maria Rendinell, Richie Robb, Mark Robinson, Doug Skaff, Sr., Tom Takubo, DO and Sandy Young.

The following members of the Board of Directors were elected as 2017 officers:

Rob Aliff, President

Jarrod Furgason, 1 st Vice President

Vice President Georgette Rashid George, 2 nd Vice President

Vice President Tom Epps, Treasurer

Paul Saluja, Secretary

Becky Jordon, Member-at-Large

Paula Vineyard, Past President

Also, The Foundation for the Thomas Health System is pleased to announce and welcome two new staff members to their team. Brooke Hylbert and Allison Boyd have joined The Foundation in development roles to help further the mission of the organization; to raise funds from community support to financially assist the efforts of the Thomas Health System.

Brooke Hylbert, Development Officer, is a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School. She received her BA in Communication and Information Sciences with a major in Public Relations from the University of Alabama. She previously served as the Agency Coordinator for Metro 911.

Allison Boyd, Development Associate, is a graduate of George Washington High School and received her BA in Strategic Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations from West Virginia University. She previously worked as the Administrative Coordinator at Kingery & Company, LLC.