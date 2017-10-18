FestivAll Fall Turns a Season Into a Work of Art

FestivALL Charleston will celebrate its 6th FestivALL Fall on from October 19-22, 2017. The festival will extend the popular city-wide multi-arts summer event into autumn for a weekend full of visual art, music, dance, theatre and family fun.

This year the event will span over 4 days, starting on Thursday October 19 with a partnership with the Charleston Area Alliance and the Clay Center as they host ArtWalk and Art-After-Dark. FestivALL Fall will also include new events like the Local Stand-Up Comedy Showcase with a lineup of some of West Virginia’s best comedians. In addition, NPR’s Mountain Stage will feature West Virginia native and Tony Award winning actor Michael Cerveris as the guest host.

Executive Director Brittany Javins is excited to announce this year’s lineup, which welcomes back many Fall favorites along with new talents and unique events scattered throughout town. “Charleston has an abundance of events throughout the year now. I love that FestivALL can add to the options with a range of quality art and performance experiences.”

Main Events for FestivALL Fall 2017 Include:

Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30pm The American Shakespeare Center returns to the Clay Center. The Staunton, VA based company will bring the hilarity of The Taming of the Shrew to the stage. The company follows the basic principles of a Renaissance production, including a fully lit stage and interaction with the audience some of whom sit on stage. ASC will also offer free workshops from 4-5pm before the show with the option of “Embedded Stage Direction” or “Sweet Music is Such Art”. Tickets and information available at festivallcharleston.com/tickets or at the Clay Center box office (304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org).

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10am-6pm & Sunday, Oct. 22, 11am-5pm The 5th Harvest Art Fair is scheduled for at the elegant Woman’s Club of Charleston on the historic East End of Charleston. 30 new and returning juried artisans will sell their fine arts and fine crafts, making for the perfect holiday shopping extravaganza. Choose from unique masterpieces in pottery, fine art, jewelry, bath & body, furniture, photography, sculpture, specialty foods, textiles & apparel, and wood. This event is free and welcomes shoppers at all price levels. Free make-and-take activities will be provided by community groups.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 4pm Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future is FestivALL’s live monthly storytelling series featuring three West Virginia creatives/professionals. Episode 8, the final episode of season two, will feature guests creative director of the Charleston Light Opera Guild Nina Pasinetti, journalist Phil Kabler, and Jamie Miller.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-4pm Revel in the colors of Charleston’s fall foliage at the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk. Enjoy vignettes from the Alban Arts Center, Limelight Theatre Company, and the Children’s Theatre of Charleston with music by The Carriage Trail Horn Trio, and violinist Alasha-Al-Qudwah with guitarist Ray Singleton.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 7pm Become part of a 33-year tradition at a live recording of WV Public Broadcasting’s Mountain Stage on Tony award winning guest host Michael Cerveris will welcome Emily Saliers, Overcoats, Seth Glier, Anders Parker and Becca Mancari to the Culture Center Theater. Tickets at mountainstage.org and at Taylor Books.

For more details about these events, visit festivallcharleston.com/events.