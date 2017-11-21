Entrepreneur Spotlight: Jules Happy Rone

By Samantha Cart

In the Fall 2017 issue of West Virginia Executive (WVE), we highlighted six successful Mountain State entrepreneurs who are affecting change and living out their dreams in their home state. Entrepreneurs have tremendous potential for growing West Virginia’s economy and creating quality jobs, which is why the staff at WVE wanted to continue the celebration of our state’s most valuable assets.

Jules Happy Rone is the owner of Jules Enchanting Gifts. She bought her first business in Berkeley Springs, WV, when she was only 17 years old. Learn more about her in this entrepreneur spotlight.

Tell us about your business. How did you get started?

In May of 1997, I started working in a small art gallery in Berkeley Springs. By August I was the manager, and in October the owner gave up and sold it to me. Every dime of the cash I paid for it was mine, but my mother had to sign the papers because I was underage. I have a pretty broad range of products—so broad that some people don’t understand how they fit together. What I explain is that I go for cool, quirky, unique and really neat stuff. I know that seems like it doesn’t narrow things down much, and that’s true, too.

When I bought the store, it was an art gallery with some art books and cards and a few collectible lines, namely Harmony Kingdom, the only line from back then that I still carry. I am one of the largest dealers in the world of Harmony Kingdom. The art gallery part went away with the artist who used to own the store. The collectible lines expanded some into fairies and other neat figurines. The art books morphed into art books for kids, then funny books for kids and funny books for adults. The cards expanded and added bookmarks, magnets and puzzles. One of the collectible line companies led me into fantastically funny mugs. I’ve always been a huge fan of crystals and sparkles, so it was an easy transition to add chimes, crystals, glass and spinners. Pretty Tools were fun and functional, and when the same company started making rug coasters and then aluminum armor wallets, I immediately ordered. Then I started finding more lines that I just loved. At first maybe it didn’t seem to make sense when I started adding the more FUNctional products, but, well, I had to sell poo~pourri. It just amused me too much not to—and it really works, too. That somehow led to Charles Viancin, the awesome silicone lids that I honestly started carrying because I really wanted to try them. It seemed to work—my customers love them just as much.

In the last year or so I’ve added manicure sets, emery boards, matches, napkins, finger puppets and soap, all very functional—yes, even the finger puppets—but more importantly, they’re fun and funny. I have people in here every day giggling at the great products. Most recently I discovered the Freaker Drink Koozies, and my customers immediately fell in love, as did I. Is there a theme to what I sell? Well, like I said, I think the theme is really neat stuff—and all of that in a store that’s less than 500 square feet. Sometimes I dream about a bigger space, but this has been our home for 20 years. It’s cozy and comfy, and I know every inch of the space. It also makes me be very picky with my products, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What is it like starting a business at 17? What were the challenges and benefits to starting so young?

It was certainly a challenge to be taken seriously at first. I was never your typical teenager. I was homeschooled and spent my childhood traveling as part of a touring theater company where I was expected to behave as an adult from a young age. By the time I bought the store, I’d cut way back on my touring and was ready to be home closer to full time. That’s also where the money to buy the store came from. So I think there were certainly quite a few people who thought my mother had bought the store or who didn’t think I could do it myself. It put me on the defensive in the early years until I finally realized it didn’t matter who thought what. I knew that it was my store and that I was making it. Twenty years later, I’m the oldest gift shop in town, so that kind of tells its own story.

I think one of the benefits was that I was more open to things like new technology—websites, social media, et cetera—than perhaps some of the other business owners. I was also more open to trying new products and new lines and going with my gut.

What inspired you to start your own business?

It just seemed to make sense. Each step along the way just fell into place as if it was meant to be. When I found out my boss was planning to close the store, I was sitting at dinner that night with my mother, and at the same time we both had the same crazy thought. I’m very cautious by nature, so I kept waiting for the other shoe to fall and stop the sale, but one by one everything lined up. A few weeks later, I was signing the papers. These days mom is my momager, or manager, here at the store, so I tease her that it’s partly her fault.

How does operating in West Virginia and specifically Berkeley Springs benefit you?

Berkeley Springs is a spa town—a tourist destination since before George Washington decided to bathe here. It’s great to have both locals and tourists able to find me in person and then take home my website information to shop more later.

Why did you choose to start your business in West Virginia?

I’m a West Virginia girl, born and raised. I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d want to have a business.

What could the state do better in terms of supporting entrepreneurs like yourself?

I’m really impressed with the way the state has been working, especially with social media, to promote the state and the businesses in the state. I hope they continue to drive tourism—it’s greatly appreciated.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Knowing that all over the world right now there are things making people smile because of my store.

Jules Enchanting Gifts recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. How did you celebrating this milestone?

With a party, of course! The party was on Saturday, October 14. For our 15th anniversary, we had a puzzle contest, and that was such a huge hit, we brought it back for our 20th. Teams of two raced to complete a Jules puzzle, and the best time at the end of the day won. We also had door prizes donated by several of our vendors—Harmony Ball, Shannon Martin Designs, Freakers, Fig Design and SunsOut Puzzles, just to name a few. There were sales, specials, food, drinks and a lot of fun. There were also online specials for those who couldn’t join us in person.

How has your business evolved over the past 20 years, particularly in regard to online sales, social media and shipping products outside the state and country?

When I first started the store, internet shopping was barely a thing. When I launched my first website in 1998, it was all of eight pages and about six images. Now my website features thousands of items, and I’ve shipped to every state and over 20 countries. It’s also amazing how much easier all of that has gotten. Once upon a time I was coding by hand and manually entering and linking every item. Now through using Shopify, it’s a matter of hitting a few buttons to do all the work that it used to take me hours to accomplish. Social media of course just keeps growing, and it’s amazing to see the reach that a single Facebook or Instagram post can get.

Is there anything I haven’t asked that you’d like to include?

My latest big news is that this year we’re introducing our first line manufactured here at Jules—Jules Tones Wind Chimes. It’s been so much fun to create a line from start to finish that’s made by women right here in Berkeley Springs. My customers are loving them so far, and I can’t wait to see what comes next with this line.

To learn more about successful entrepreneurs in West Virginia, check out “Advice from the Experts” in West Virginia Executive’s Fall 2017 issue.