Entrepreneur Spotlight: Elizabeth Walters

By Samantha Cart

In the Fall 2017 issue of West Virginia Executive (WVE), we highlighted six successful Mountain State entrepreneurs who are affecting change and living out their dreams in their home state. Entrepreneurs have tremendous potential for growing West Virginia’s economy and creating quality jobs, which is why the staff at WVE wanted to continue the celebration of our state’s most valuable assets.

Elizabeth Walters is a consultant for SeneGence International, a privately owned network marketing company that sells skin care and makeup through an independent sales network, and she recently reached the coveted rank of Crown Princess. Learn more about her in this entrepreneur spotlight.

Tell us about SeneGence International. How did you get started working for this company?

The company started in April 1999 with its premier product LipSense Long-Lasting Lip Color. Now SeneGence has an entire line of long-lasting cosmetic products and anti-aging skin care. Our founder, Joni Rogers-Kante, has provided thousands of women and men the opportunity of a lifetime. I always tell my team she could have sold her patented technology to any of the big cosmetic companies in the world, but she chose to give us all the ability to create an empire for ourselves. I am always going to be grateful for that. SeneGence also regularly raises money and contributes funds for women and children in need through our nonprofit organization, the Make Sense Foundation.

I started my journey with SeneGence on December 1, 2016. November had been a particularly tough month for my family, so I was feeling down. Right after Thanksgiving, a suggested video appeared on my Instagram feed that featured all of these beautiful women with lipstick that didn’t rub off on their hands or wine glasses or come off on their tissues. I was intrigued, so I researched all the ins and outs of the company. I found out you either had to sell it or know someone who does, so I decided to spend the $55 and become a distributor. At the time, no one really sold it in West Virginia. I searched on Facebook for LipSense and messaged a few distributors. I decided to sign up under my upline, Alison, who lives on a ranch in a very small town in Texas. She gave me the tools I needed to succeed and has become one of my closest friends.

As soon as I got my LipSense starter collection, I made my very first video showcasing that it doesn’t come off. That same day, I made my first sale and several sales after that. I signed up my dear friend Leslee within the first two weeks and then my dear friend Leah, who has a very large social media presence. The team exploded, and almost overnight I was put into a leadership role. It was overwhelming in the beginning, but I truly believe I was made for this business.

Within three months, I had earned my SeneCar and a trip for my husband and I to go to Costa Rica, and this month I will have qualified for a free trip for my family to go to Disney World. After reaching Crown Princess, I also earned a cruise. SeneGence gives you jewelry for each rank achievement, special recognition pins, special dinners during our trainings and much more. SeneGence truly appreciates its distributors and makes it a point to keep them happy.

What types of products do you sell?

Everyone knows us for our wow product, LipSense. What many people don’t realize—if they aren’t working with the right distributor—is that we also have long-lasting, smudge-proof, cruelty-free and water-resistant foundation, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, concealer, brow color, eyeliner and lip liner. Our skin care is the very best on the market. Our patented technology called SenePlex Complex is a kinetic enzyme made from marine ingredients that stimulates new cellular growth and regeneration. It is clinically proven to renew skin vitality and is included in all of our products.

What does it mean to be a Crown Princess in your company?

Being a Crown Princess means your team has done $1 million in sales within the seminar year, or April-March. It’s one of the highest rank achievements that proves your ability to lead a successful team. Being a Crown Princess comes with perks like a special retreat, a gorgeous crown, a sash, special recognition and a specialized ring featuring the color you choose for your dominion. It puts a name on all the hard work you have done thus far.

We understand you are the first person in West Virginia to reach this rank. What does that mean to you?

Honestly, it still is crazy to think about. I think it hit me when I went to Tulsa for our PIT Stop training. I was able to meet the president of SeneGence, Philippe Guerreau, and SeneGence’s chief sales and development officer, Christopher Simonian. They both said I had made history in the company. When I met our founder and CEO, Joni Rogers-Kante, she remembered I had achieved Crown Princess just a few days prior. I cried. For the first time I think in my entire life, I feel proud of myself. I love what I do, and being the first Crown Princess in West Virginia gave me a ton of validation for all of my hard work.

Your team has done than $1 million in sales in 2017 alone. How did you achieve this goal?

SeneGence’s seminar year starts in April and ends the following March. Our team has done almost $1.2 million since April 1 and grows every day. From the time I started on December 1, 2016, until the end of March, we had done $650,000 in sales.

We accomplished these goals because God is good, and I am lucky to work for a company that sets everyone up to succeed. We have products that sell themselves and a compensation plan that has no limit for earning potential. I have created an extremely thorough training group for my team that is basically a one-stop shop for any questions they may have. My team is motivated, ambitious, uplifting and kind. That is how we achieved everything.

How many team members do you have? Are they all from West Virginia?

We currently have 595 distributors on our team. Out of the 595, 193 are in West Virginia. My team is in 41 states, Canada and Australia.

What are the benefits of working for SeneGence International?

SeneGence provides so many benefits. Not only does everything sell itself, but the company provides the roadmap to succeed. I have made genuine, life-long friendships with people from all over the world. There truly is a sense of sisterhood within this company. Everyone helps each other, whether they are benefitting financially or not. This company provides confidence and helps you grow into the best version of yourself. Our compensation plan is amazing, the incentives are phenomenal, and it’s actually achievable. It doesn’t take someone years to achieve success like some other multi-level marketing companies.

How does operating in West Virginia benefit you?

Operating in West Virginia helps me provide the opportunity to more West Virginians. With our down economy, this job is perfect. You can work from wherever in your spare time and achieve income that makes people say, “You made that from selling lipstick?” It makes me feel good to help change lives. I have a teacher on my team, Anne, who has made more than her entire year’s salary since January. That is why I love what I do.

What could the state do better in terms of supporting nontraditional entrepreneurs like yourself?

The state doesn’t impede my ability or anyone else’s ability to succeed. If anything, working in West Virginia is an advantage since less than 1 percent of our 180,000 distributors live here. The market is not saturated at all. I don’t think anything holds us back but ourselves. Our successes come from our hard work. The beauty of network marketing is that you can work from wherever, whenever, and the work that you put in will be what you get out of it. Treat it like a hobby, and it will pay you like a hobby. Treat it like it is your future, and it will be your future.

What is your favorite part of your job?

There are so many favorite parts. I love helping empower people to build a successful and fun business. I love building confidence and making people feel beautiful. I love watching the journeys of other distributors who are able to retire from their 9-5 jobs before the age of 30 and for stay-at-home moms to find themselves again. I love the relationships that are built. I love taking financial stress off of my amazing, supportive husband and taking my family on vacations with my commission check. Most importantly, I love how this company has brought me closer to God than I’ve ever been. SeneGence has helped make me into the best version of myself.

What are your goals going forward?

My goal going forward is to continue to strive to be one of the top people in the company. I plan to be West Virginia’s state leader and achieve the rank of Empress, which means our team will have $10 million in sales within the seminar year. I plan on several of my girls achieving the rank of Crown Princess or above and will grow my direct line by at least 50.

Is there anything we haven’t asked that you’d like to include?

I am married to former Senator Chris Walters who is my soul mate, best friend and biggest supporter. I am a stay-at-home mom with two beautiful children, Aubrey and Wesley, and have a fur-baby named Ginger. They are the reason I do what I do because I want to take any stress and worry from them that I possibly can.

