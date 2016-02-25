Discover West Virginia 2016
February 25, 2016|
Posted In:
Click on the cover below to see the full Discover West Virginia 2016 issue, and discover some of the best West Virginia has to offer!
February 25, 2016|
Posted In:
Click on the cover below to see the full Discover West Virginia 2016 issue, and discover some of the best West Virginia has to offer!
Colleen tippieMarch 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm
Hi, my name is Colleen tippie and would like to vacation in West Virginia this summer. Would like in formation on the train excursions. I use a walker. Any information sent would be greatly appreciated. Thank you Colleen tippie 104 middle street Nanty-glo pennsylvania 15943.
West Virginia ExecutiveMarch 14, 2017 at 9:39 am
Hi Colleen, I am happy to hear that you would like to visit West Virginia this summer. I think you will have a great time! Regarding the train excursions, if you contact each of them directly, I am sure they would be happy to answer any of your questions. Discover West Virginia magazine is not directly affiliated with them.Thanks for visiting our site!