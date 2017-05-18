Comprehensive Statewide Business Incubator Listing Available for West Virginia Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

TechConnect West Virginia, an organization working to grow the state’s economy, has developed a comprehensive listing of active business incubators and accelerators located throughout West Virginia. The document is available for review and download at www.techconnectwv.org.

“Personal, hands-on assistance for starting or growing a business in the Mountain State can be secured through at least 23 incubators and accelerators across the state”, said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia. “For entrepreneurs and those interested in help with their business, this document is a great resource”.

Barth said the assistance centers can be found in: Athens, Beckley, Bluefield, Buckhannon, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Huntington, Madison, Morgantown, Shepherdstown, South Charleston and Wardensville.

While each facility is different, the types of services typically offered by incubators may include a combination of shared space and equipment, idea and prototype development, coaching, support for protection of intellectual property, and other technical assistance. Accelerators typically offer an intense, compressed learning experience in a cohort model that focuses on education, mentoring and financing.

Individuals that are aware of other centers that aren’t currently listed in this document are encouraged to contact Anne Barth at anne@techconnectwv.org. For more information, contact Barth at (304) 444-2918.