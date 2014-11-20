Christopher D. Miller

President, Dutch Miller Automotive



Facebook: Chris Miller

Twitter: Chris Miller @dumbhandle

You might know Chris Miller. He stars in Dutch Miller Kia’s infamous commercials that have been generating conversation in Southern West Virginia since they started. But it’s time you really met Chris Miller.

The commercials and everything else about him are a result of Miller’s hard work, ambition, business acumen and self-proclaimed strong-willed nature. Born and raised in Huntington, he is the third generation of Millers to work in car sales, but his initial plan was to break away from the family business. “I wanted to be a ninja growing up. There was really no other logical option.”

“My mom, Carol, was my best buddy growing up. I also drove her crazy,” he says, adding that his mother had to work hard to deal with him, including reading books like “How to Raise a Strong-Willed Child.”

“When I was 3, I was playing in the dirt and came across a chunk of glass the size of a softball. I thought I’d found a diamond. I took it home and presented it to my mother as a gift, and I was so proud! Being the strong-willed boy that I was, when I was mad, I would threaten to take her diamond away, and she would laugh and laugh.”

At the ripe old age of 10, Miller started his professional life so he could earn money to buy a pair of Air Jordans. “When my dad found out they cost $125, he told me to get a job,” he remembers. Miller spent three years waking up at 5:30 a.m. to deliver newspapers. “I did eventually buy those shoes,” he says. “I also learned about the value of money and savings. I opened up my first Roth IRA with that money, and I learned about hard work, discipline, responsibility and how to read people. You’d be surprised how many people try to stiff a 10-year-old kid trying to collect money for newspaper subscriptions.”

When he was 18, Miller felt he wasn’t ready to go to college so he left the U.S. for Brazil on a Rotary Youth Exchange scholarship. “I submerged myself into a culture, learned to take care of myself, learned a language and developed lifelong relationships.”

Now, Miller has set out on a different kind of adventure. In 2003, he eloped to New York with his now-wife, Cassie, and it’s not difficult to trigger Miller to sing his family’s praises. “I’m addicted to my wife. I seriously outkicked my coverage with her. We have been blessed with three fantastic children, and she is an amazing mother.”

Then there’s work: Dutch Miller is one of the most successful Kia dealerships in the country. In 2008, the Barboursville store was hemorrhaging money amidst a national recession, and Miller stood up and took the position to take over the business. “I was younger and hungry and wanted a chance to do something no one else could.” He started by building a fantastic team.

“A business is only as good as the people you surround yourself with,” says Miller. “The most important ingredient to success is the human element. I have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the best people in the industry.” That includes his father. “My dad’s goal was to teach me to be a good businessman and steward of the community. Everything my dad did for me was a lesson that manifested itself later in life.”

In stewardship, Miller supports the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Golden Girls and Dress for Success River Cities, among others. He also serves on the Civil Service Commission and the board for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, but his perspective on service is humble. “Community service comes from actions, not lists. I believe we all have a social and moral obligation to give back and make our world a better place. When a community’s strong, it’s better for everyone. Being a bystander is not an option.”



What is your favorite…?

Color – Blue

Foods – Raw almond butter, bacon, chicken wings, bison meat, sweet potatoes and my wife’s black bean soup

Cartoon Character – Eric Cartman

Ice Cream – All of it

Animal – Bengal tiger

Book – “Antifragile”

App – Lumosity, The Wall Street Journal, theCHIVE

Midnight Snack – Almond butter

TV Show – “Game of Thrones,” “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” “True Detective” and “Vice”

Movie – “The Last of the Mohicans”

Smell – Bacon

Car – A Kia Optima. Seriously.

Pet – Our dogs Oscar, a Great Dane, and Daisy, a Golden Retriever

Place – Snuggled up on the couch with my wife and children

Written by Amy Arnett

Photography by Tracy Toler on location at I-79 Technology Park