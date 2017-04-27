Carte Goodwin Honored Among The Emory Law 100

Frost Brown Todd (FBT) Charleston Member-in-Charge Carte Goodwin has been designated to “The Emory Law 100” – a list of Emory University School of Law’s most notable men and women as chosen by the law school’s Centennial Advisory Committee. The honorees are recognized for advancing the rule of law, making history at Emory and beyond, and significantly advancing the Emory or Emory Law community. Goodwin will be recognized at the Centennial Gala held in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 29. President Bill Clinton will be the featured speaker at the event, and former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn (Class of 1962) will receive the inaugural Centennial Lifetime Achievement Award.

Goodwin, who earned his J.D. at Emory University School of Law in 1999, joined FBT last November as member-in-charge of the firm’s Charleston office. He was also appointed vice-chair of the Appellate Practice Group and principal of CivicPoint, the firm’s government affairs subsidiary. His practice includes litigation and appellate advocacy, as well as counsel on government relations, intellectual property matters and commercial transactions.

Goodwin served as general counsel to Gov. Joe Manchin III (2006-2009) and as U.S. Senator in 2010 to fill the vacancy of the late Robert Byrd. In December 2015, he was reappointed by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to his third two-year term on the United States – China Economic and Security Review Commission. Goodwin was recognized by Executive magazine as one of the “Ten Most Successful Young Executives in West Virginia” in 2008. In 2010, he was named a rising star of American politics on the list of “40 under 40” by Time magazine. He has been included in the past several annual editions of West Virginia Super Lawyers® and has a Martindale Hubble AV® Preeminent™ ranking.