Canaan Valley Resort Announces Skier Appreciation Day

The first 100 skiers in line at the Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area on Friday, Dec. 15, opening day, will receive a free lift ticket for that day. The popular state park resort in north central West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains is also offering an Opening Weekend Lodging Special.

“We love our gung-ho early-season skiers, and we are delighted to kick off the season with free lift tickets and an opening weekend lodging special to show our appreciation,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “With increased snowmaking equipment on the mountain and a new strategy for covering it with snow, we are planning for a blockbuster 2017/2018 season.”

The 100 special Ski Free tickets are good for skiing on Friday, Dec. 15 only.

Opening Weekend Lodging Special

The resort is also offering an opening weekend lodging special. Guests paying full rate on Thursday, Dec. 14, Friday, Dec. 15 or Saturday, Dec. 16 will receive a second night that weekend at 50 percent off. Accommodations must be booked for consecutive nights. This lodging special cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Snowmaking

After doubling its snowmaking capacity for the 2016/2017 season, the resort is increasing its snowmaking capabilities by another 20 percent for the 2017/2018 season by adding more “T40” propeller-driven snow guns.

Ski area dates and rates

The Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area will be open every day from Dec. 15, 2017 through March 18, 2018. Single-day lifts tickets for adults will be $52 on weekdays and $68 on non-holiday weekends. The holiday rate is $78. There are also ½-day, two-day, three-day and Value Season (Dec. 15-25, 2017 and March 5-18, 2018) rates available as well as lift ticket/rental equipment combination packages. The single season pass is priced at $550. Children, college students, seniors and West Virginia residents will find additional savings.

Best in Snow

A reflection of its aggressive, multi-year strategy to improve snowmaking so the mountain has snow no matter what the weather and temperature, the resort last year swept the ski site Liftopia’s “Best in Snow” awards for the Southeast region of the U.S. The ski website named Canaan Valley Resort tops in the Beginner Friendly, Most Challenging, Family Friendly, Best Snow Quality, Least Crowded and Best Value categories. The ski area was also named one of the top five ski resorts in America by World Property Journal.