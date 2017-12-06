Cabell Huntington Hospital Provides Life-Saving Trauma Kits to Law Enforcement

In many trauma related situations, law enforcement officers are often first on the scene. Sometimes, a scene may be declared too unsafe for paramedics to enter. In such cases, a properly trained officer and a trauma kit can save lives. Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) donated 48 trauma kits to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department to help officers control potentially life-threatening bleeding as a result of various types of medical events they may encounter. Extensive education and training also have been provided by the hospital to ensure proper use.

The trauma kits contain:

Quick clot pads – used to rapidly stop severe bleeding

A tourniquet

A gauze pack

A pressure bandage

Medical gloves

Kevin Fowler, president and CEO of CHH, initiated the project to distribute trauma kits to law enforcement in 2016 as part of the hospital’s 60 Good Deeds campaign. The distribution of the kits help first responders provide life-saving techniques for trauma until victims could receive full medical attention. A total of 507 kits have been donated statewide.

“Our law enforcement officials are often the first on the scene of an accident or trauma situation and they are not equipped to provide medical attention,” Fowler explained. “These kits allow them the ability to provide medical attention until paramedics arrive.”

“Sometimes there is only a matter of minutes to save someone’s life,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. “We have to be trained and prepared for these types of incidents and we are grateful that Cabell Huntington Hospital is providing this needed service.”