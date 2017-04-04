Bridging Together West Virginia’s Energy Forces

By Damian Ferek

Living in West Virginia, our daily lives, communities and businesses are fueled by and depend on our state-produced energy sources. Coal, oil and natural gas and alternative fuels impact everyone in the state, especially those working directly in these sectors and those feeling their trickle-down effects in supporting roles.

Businesses looking for growth opportunities this year and into the future should mark October 4, 2017 on their calendar right now. This is the date of the state’s largest expo and event geared toward all sectors of energy: the West Virginia Energy Expo.

Never before have this many sectors that fall under the energy umbrella come together for a professional event. That “never” ends this fall at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown. The energy expo was developed to prepare and educate West Virginia businesses on opportunities ahead and also provide a platform for bringing all of the state’s energy resources under one roof.

Our state is critically important to domestic energy production as the nation’s fourth largest producer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. West Virginia’s role in keeping the country moving is more important than ever as we look forward to a period of expansion and growth in the sector in the coming months and years. This expo is also an opportunity to explore new opportunities and relationships.

“The West Virginia Energy Expo is an effort to bridge the gap between many energy-related companies in the state,” says Robbie Baylor, executive director of the Preston County Economic Development Authority and president of the West Virginia Economic Development Council. “Where coal, oil and gas and alternatives once operated and existed completely separately, the vision of this effort is to bring state-wide resources and these sectors together to learn from one another, grow stronger together and prosper well into the future. It is sure to be a can’t-miss event for all energy-related companies in the region.”

Hundreds of energy-related companies working in all phases of energy production and service companies keeping the large operators and producers moving on a daily basis will be on hand for the event. The goal is to share information, educate, integrate, develop and enhance energy businesses in preparation for a powerful future in energy.

“Our company has been a major sponsor of this event since its inception six years ago,” says Mark Welch, civil/structural engineering manager for Pickering Associates, headquartered in Parkersburg. “Its evolution to an energy tradeshow, encompassing all sectors within energy production in the state and region, is a bold and worthwhile effort that we are excited to be a part of. There is so much we can learn from one another to ensure growth and success in the sector.”

