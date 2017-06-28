Attorney Andrew G. Fusco Named to IP Stars List

Bowles Rice is pleased to announce partner Andrew G. Fusco has been named by Managing Intellectual Property magazine to its annual “IP Stars” list.

Fusco, who practices in the regional firm’s Morgantown office, has earned recognition from the magazine each year since the inception of the IP Stars list in 2013.

He focuses his practice on intellectual property infringement, general and complex litigation, antitrust, competition law, RICO, business disputes, white-collar criminal defense, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technology licensing.

Fusco holds Martindale-Hubbell’s preeminent AV rating and has been named a West Virginia Super Lawyer. He also is recognized by Best Lawyers in America for intellectual property litigation, antitrust litigation, commercial litigation, corporate governance law, and mergers and acquisitions law.

In addition to Fusco’s recognition, Bowles Rice is one of only three West Virginia law firms recognized as a “Notable Firm” in intellectual property by the magazine.

IP Stars honors top practicing intellectual property attorneys and firms based on interviews and surveys with industry clients and peers, to provide deeper insights to the complex U.S. IP legal market for in-house counsel at Fortune 500 companies.