Alex Zurbuch Joins Frost Brown Todd, Charleston

Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has hired Associate Alex J. Zurbuch to join the firm’s Business Litigation Practice Group and Charleston office. Zurbuch, who previously worked as an attorney in the energy industry, will focus on business litigation as well as a variety of other litigation matters.

Zurbuch earned his J.D. at the West Virginia University College of Law in 2015, graduating in the top 15% of his class. He also attended Marshall University, earning degrees in both Economics and Finance, magna cum laude.