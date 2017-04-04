YWCA Charleston’s Race to End Racism
April 4, 2017|
Posted In:
Join YWCA Charleston at the inaugural Race to End Racism on Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m. starting and ending at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Run in the 5K race, Walk a Mile, or come to enjoy food and entertainment, including a bounce house and face painting. Sign up at ywcacharleston.org/race. Register by April 15 for guaranteed early bird fees and t-shirt. Celebrate diversity and take a stand against racism with YWCA Charleston.
Background:
- YWCA’s mission is eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
- Co-chairs for YWCA Race to End Racism are Meshea Poore and Don Wilson.
- The YWCA Race to End Racism is YWCA Charleston’s 2017 Stand Against Racism event.
- Stand Against Racism was founded by YWCA Trenton and YWCA Princeton in 2007 and is now a signature campaign of YWCA USA and takes place the last weekend of April.
- Stand Against Racism was designed to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism.
- YWCA’s mission is eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Leave a Reply