YWCA Charleston’s Race to End Racism

Join YWCA Charleston at the inaugural Race to End Racism on Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m. starting and ending at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Run in the 5K race, Walk a Mile, or come to enjoy food and entertainment, including a bounce house and face painting. Sign up at ywcacharleston.org/race. Register by April 15 for guaranteed early bird fees and t-shirt. Celebrate diversity and take a stand against racism with YWCA Charleston.

