WVU’s Brumage Named New Director of State Office of Drug Control Policy

Dr. Michael Brumage, assistant dean for public health practice and service at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, will lead the effort against West Virginia’s opioid drug crisis. Gov. Jim Justice today (Feb. 5) appointed Brumage the director of the Office of Drug Control Policy in the Department of Health and Human Resources.

“The opioid crisis is the most challenging and damaging public health problem of my lifetime,” Brumage said. “The health, human, social and economic costs are incalculable. We must tackle this challenge by bringing all our people together and systems to bear and reconnect with each other with open minds and open hearts. My charge will be connecting people and resources for the benefit of all.”

His appointment is effective immediately.

“We are thrilled that a member of our School’s leadership team has been selected for this critically important position,” said School of Public Health Dean Jeffrey Coben, MD. “Dr. Brumage brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the position that will be of great benefit to the state. The faculty, staff and students of the School of Public Health are deeply committed to assisting him and everyone else in our state working to address the problem of substance abuse.”

Brumage has served as Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department since 2015. In addition to his role with the School of Public Health, he serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at WVU’s School of Medicine.Brumage holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and an MD from WVU. He earned a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Washington. He is board certified in internal and preventive medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and the American College of Preventive Medicine. Brumage retired as a Colonel from the United States Army in 2015 after 25 years of service as an internal medicine physician and later as a public health physician.