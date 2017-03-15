WVU Reed College of Media Dean Named Top Media Administrator in the Country

Recognized for her innovative leadership in journalism and media education, West Virginia University Reed College of Media Dean Maryanne Reed, has been named the 2016 Scripps Howard Administrator of the Year.

Co-sponsored by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, The Scripps Howard Administrator of the Year award recognizes an administrator who has provided vision and leadership for the discipline through creativity and excellence. It is the only award offered to administrators of journalism and mass communications programs.

Since Reed was first appointed dean 13 years ago, The College of Media has achieved record student enrollment, gained a reputation for excellence in online education and cultivated a number of award-winning programs and projects.

“I’m thrilled about the award, not just for me, but for the College and the University,” said Reed. “This award recognizes the hard work and success of our entire faculty and administrative team.”

Over the past several years, the College has repositioned itself as a leader in modern media education. It has transformed the curriculum to have a digital-first approach, created the nation’s first Data Marketing Communications master’s degree program and launched a new state-of-the-art Media Innovation Center on the Evansdale Campus.

In addition, the College created an Innovator-In-Residence program funded by the James L. Knight Foundation that engages high-level journalists and newsroom “change-agents” in virtual residencies that result in real-world projects and curricula at the intersection of media, technology and audience.

“This award honors Maryanne for the very traits and skills we at West Virginia University recognized long ago,” said President E. Gordon Gee. “She has led the Reed College of Media in a transformation that is preparing the journalists we need for the digital age. We are so very proud of her and her accomplishments.”

As further recognition of her accomplishments, Reed just completed her second successful five-year review as dean.

“My office received overwhelmingly positive input from students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Provost Joyce McConnell. “Her energy, her vision and her nuanced understanding of the profession—all things that this award recognizes—are in evidence every day on our campus. We are very fortunate to have Dean Reed in her role.”

Reed has served on the faculty of the College of Media (formerly WVU P.I. Reed School of Journalism) since 1993. Prior to coming to WVU, Reed was a broadcast reporter and producer, and she has produced several award-winning documentaries and long-form stories for regional and national television.