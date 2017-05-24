WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors Scholarship Fund to Honor Violet Mosser

The West Virginia University at Parkersburg (WVUP) Board of Governors has generously started a scholarship fund to honor long time WVUP family member Violet Mosser.

The Violet Mosser Scholarship Fund, established at the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, will provide more opportunities to deserving individuals in the Mid-Ohio Valley who hope to further their education.

Ms. Mosser served as an admissions counselor at the WVUP Jackson County Center and was a respected former member of the WVUP Board of Governors. She was also very active in her community as an avid fundraiser for the National Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“Violet Mosser was valued and respected by those around her and will be deeply missed. We hope that this scholarship will carry on her legacy of caring by continuing to help students pursue their dreams, just as she did in her time with us,” said President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, Fletch Lamkin.

Those interested in contributing to the Violet Mosser Scholarship Fund are encouraged to contact Senta Goudy, Executive Director of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, at senta.goudy@wvup.edu or 304-424-8340.