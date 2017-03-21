WVU Medicine University Healthcare, Noon Rotary Announce Community Wellness Screening

The 32nd annual Community Wellness Screening sponsored by WVU Medicine University Healthcare, the Martinsburg Noon Rotary Club, and The Wellness Center will be held Saturday, April 8 from 6 – 10 a.m. at the Dorothy McCormack Center on the Berkeley Medical Center campus.

Bring the entire family and take advantage of these discounted wellness screenings. Individuals must be 12 years or older to participate. There is a $40 discounted rate for the comprehensive blood test. Blood pressure checks, BMI and body fat testing, and a fall risk assessment are also included with the screening. An optional Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test is available for men for an additional $35.

Pre-registration and accompanying payment is required to participate in this event. Screening is limited to the first 500 participants. The registration deadline is March 31 and forms are available at The Wellness Center or register online at www.martinsburgrotary.com/32nd-annual-community-wellness-screening/.

This year, test results will be available on MyWVUChart, a free, easy and secure way to view your health information and communicate with your healthcare team. All you need is Internet access and email. To sign up, visit www.MyWVUChart.com.

For more information on the 32nd annual Community Wellness Screening, call The Wellness Center at Berkeley Medical Center at 304.264.1232 or email Dana DeJarnett at ddejarnett@wvumedicine.org.